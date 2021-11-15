Head of Emergency Organization: 70 people injured in Homuzgan quake

Tehran, IRNA – Head of Iran's National Medical Emergency Organization Jafar Miadfar announced that seventy fellow citizens have been injured in Sunday afternoon in Hormuzgan quake.

Miadfar said that 48 of the injured victims have been discharged from hospital and 22 of them are under medical supervision, while one person has unfortunately died.

In a related news, President Ebrahim Raisi expressed sympathy with Hormuzgan quake victims and emphasized that the entire relief organizations and ministries in charge should rush to assist the people in quake-stricken regions.

The president also asked his first vice president to rush to the region and survey personally the issue so that the people would feel at ease and make sure that the relief and rescue operations would be made on time and effectively.

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake shook the city of Fin in the southern Iranian province of Hormuzgan on Sunday.

According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, the earthquake occurred at 15:37:04 hours local time (12:07:04 GMT) and at the depth of 15 km underground.

It was followed by a 6.3-magnitude aftershock a minute later at 15:38:38 hours local time (12:08:38 GMT).