The Government of Japan provides 1.8 million US$ to UNICEF to support children affected by the floods in Iran

TEHRAN, 26 June 2019 - The Government of Japan has provided a generous donation of 1.8 million US$ to UNICEF to support children affected by the recent floods in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

UNICEF will spend this Emergency Grant Aid to provide humanitarian assistance to the most vulnerable women and children affected by extreme flooding in Iran in the areas of Water and Sanitation, Protection, and Education.

In his courtesy meeting with H.E. Mitsugu Saito, Japanese Ambassador to Iran, Will Parks, UNICEF Iran Representative conveyed UNICEF’s sincere gratitude to the government of Japan for this generous donation and said: ”UNICEF and its national partners have been working relentlessly since the floods hit to serve the most vulnerable children and families affected by the disaster and ensure that their health, education, and protection are maintained.”

Japanese Ambassador to Iran, H.E. Mitsugu Saito, reaffirmed the close partnership between Japan and UNICEF and said: “The recent floods unfortunately caused a huge loss and many Iranian people including women and children are in emergency need for help. We hope this humanitarian aid through UNICEF in the field of health, education, and protection can contribute to alleviate their suffering.”

This March, devastating flooding hit three quarters of Iran’s provinces affecting the lives of 10 million people, half of them children. As a result, dozens of education and health infrastructure facilities were destroyed, either partially or fully.

Upon the urgent request of the Ministry of Health and to ensure immunization of children is not disrupted, UNICEF purchased and imported to Iran vaccine carriers, cold boxes and fridges for distribution in the affected provinces. Almost three months since the floods, the needs of the flood-affected children in Iran remain acute by the day and more supplies are urgently needed.

