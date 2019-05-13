13 May 2019

France Supports Iran Flood Victims Once Again

from Iranian Red Crescent
Published on 12 May 2019

TEHRAN, 12 May 2019 (IRCS) – A French non-governmental organization called Secours Populaire Francais has planned to provide food and hygiene items to Iran’s flood-hit families.

The worth of these items is estimated at 15,500 Euros, which include rice, tuna, edible oil, sugar and beans.

In April, another French non-governmental organization sent 4,960 blankets and 274 kitchen sets to Iran’s flood_affected people.

Furthermore, the French government sent a relief consignment to Iran, which included 114 water pumps and 210 tents.

Nationwide floods in Iran displaced tens of thousands of people and left 78 dead in March and April.

