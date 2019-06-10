Floods in Iran: UN support to Government-led efforts to help affected people

From March 19 for several weeks 25 of 31 provinces of Iran were hit by severe floods.

The Government has estimated damages in the health sector around 300 million dollars and around 1.5 billion dollars in the agriculture, however real figures might be higher.

The Government’s rescue and relief, early warnings and evacuation measures saved lives and protected properties.

1.8 million livelihoods were affected. The UN supports the Government’s efforts to conduct a livelihoods needs assessment and Post Disaster Needs Assessment.

The UN has been supporting the Government and the people of Iran from the beginning of this disaster.

So far, the UN has provided:

emergency health supplies and reproductive health supplies

vaccine cold chain equipment to restore essential immunization services

dignity kits for women and girls

emergency shelter kits and household items and family food parcels.

After immediate life-saving assistance, the UN with the international community, continues to support Government-led efforts for mid-term and long-term strategies to prevent and mitigate the impact of natural disasters.

UN response plan, targets 115,000 most affected people.

For the Health Sector, the UN is helping to:

Improve access to life-saving and essential public healthcare services, including sexual and reproductive health services.

For Education:

• To ensure school students continue their education and receive psychosocial support.

For Water, Sanitation and Hygiene:

• To ensure affected communities receive safe water, hygiene and sanitation and that water and sanitation services are restored.

For Protection:

• To ensure affected people have access to community-based psychosocial support and that women and girls receive services related to their specific protection needs.

For Shelter:

To ensure that affected houses and community infrastructure are restored.

The UN will focus on Early Recovery across all sectors

“In addition to the 1.4 million US dollars that agencies mobilized in kind, the UN received an additional 1.4 million dollars from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) for response plan, and 600,000 dollars for agencies to restock their supplies. CERF funds represent only 8% of the response plan needs,” Ms. Ugochi Daniels, UN Resident Coordinator at the meeting with the Government and the international community hosted by Mr. Fazli the Minister of Interior.

“We call on the international community for your generous support for the implementation of this response plan,” she added.

https://youtu.be/NmOON0VjZsU

https://www.aparat.com/v/UyvEZ