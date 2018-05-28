Flood Kills 1 in Tehran Province, IRCS Saves 89

TEHRAN, May. 24 (IRCS) _ A flood caused by heavy rains in the Northern county of Shemiranat, Tehran Province, killed one person. The Red Crescent’s operational teams responded to the affected people, saving 89 people.

On Wednesday afternoon, May 23, heavy rains along Jajroud river in Roudbar Qasran, Shemiranat county, Tehran province, led to the overflow of rivers, flooding, blockage of the arteries and damage to houses and vehicles. Shemiranat neighbors Tehran, Iranian capitah, in the north and northeast.

According to climate forecasts of heavy rain, all the Red Crescent relief bases were at full stand-by.

“At 3 p.m., Red Crescent was informed of overflow of rivers at Shemiranat by 112 emergency number. Immediately assessment and relief teams were dispatched to the affected regions,” said Hossein Ketabdar, managing director of Tehran Red Crescent branch.

“The flood in Took Mazraeh, Lavasan division, and Roudbarak village, Roudbar Qasran division was more expansive, so all the relief teams were dispatched there.”

Red Crescent teams responded to 89 flood-affected people. The disaster left one death and 6 injured.

21 operational teams including 100 volunteers and relief workers, 9 search and rescue teams of flooding, rapid response team, along with 6 sniffer dogs, 26 operational vehicles and involved in responding to the affected people.

Red Crescent has warned the citizens against dwelling near rivers at flood times, and not pay attention to rumors and get accurate information from Iran Brodcasting and authentic news agencies, as well as calling 112 – Red Crescent Emergency Number- which is accessible without a sim card.