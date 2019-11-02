02 Nov 2019

Flood Hits 12 Iranian Provinces

Report
from Iranian Red Crescent
Published on 28 Oct 2019 View Original

TEHRAN, 28 October 2019 (IRCS) – Iranian Red Crescent has offered relief services to more than 600 people who have been affected by Inundation and flooding in 12 provinces of the country.

Since October 23, provinces of West Azarbaijan, Alborz, Isfahan, Tehran, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Zanjan, Semnan, Kurdistan, Kermanshah, Qazvin, Lorestan and Hamedan have been affected by flooding and inundation, and Iranian Red Crescent teams have rendered relief services to 668 people in 29 cities, villages as well as the areas where the nomads live.

Red Crescent relief workers have distributed 28 food parcels, 400 blankets and 131 kg plastic nylons among the people who were affected by inundation and flooding.

Red Crescent provincial branches have mobilized a total of 46 operational teams, including 160 relief workers and rescuers to assist the affected people, according to the IRCS Relief and Rescue Organisation. The Red Crescent teams also pumped water out of 81 residential and commercial buildings.

