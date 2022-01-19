Flood Crisis in Kerman: Flood inundates 300 villages

KERMAN, 19 January 2022 (IRCS) – Red Crescent has supported 12,024 people in parts of Kerman province who have been impacted by the devastating flood.

The floods have involved 11 counties, surrounding more than 300 villages, according to Kerman Red Crescent Provincial branch.

Red Crescent’s aid workers provided emergency sheltering to 1,050 households in tents, mosques and schools.

“Red Crescent’s relief helicopters flew in Kerman to carry relief items, relocate aid workers and save the lives of those trapped," said IRCS president after arriving in Kerman today to visit the flood-affected areas of the province.