Figures: IRCS Relief Services to Affected people in Current Iranian Calendar Year

TEHRAN, 15 March 2021 (IRCS) – Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has rendered relief services to 207,000 people in various disasters since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (which started on 20 March 2020), according to the IRCS Secretary General Mohammad Hassan Ghosian Moghaddam.

During a press conference which was held on March 14, he added: During this period 26,275 relief missions had been done by the IRCS rescuers. In addition, 13,238 injured people and patients were taken to medical centers by the Red Crescent and 3,789 others were recovered from road accidents.

Furthermore, Red Crescent provided emergency shelter for 17,000 people stuck in roads due to disasters.

Red Crescent rescue helicopters transported 3,703 injured people to medical centers and transferred more than 51 tons of relief items during rescue operations.

According to IRCS Secretary General, Red Crescent teams participated in 442 missions in fire extinguishing in forests, transporting 18 injured people to medical centers and rendering outpatient services to 89 injured individuals.

Iranian Red Crescent teams carried out 2,427 operations in mountains during the mentioned period, finding 2,075 missing people, dispatching 640 injured to medical services and carrying out outpatient service to 237 people.