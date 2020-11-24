FAO provides Iran with additional pesticide sprayers, supporting the country in fighting against Desert Locust

Benefitted from the FAO-China South-South Cooperation Programme, FAO hands-over the 4th shipment of Desert Locust equipment including pesticide sprayers to Iran’s Plant Protection Organization to further boost the country’s capacity to curb the spread of this migratory pest.

Tehran – As part of concerted actions coordinated by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) to support the locust control in the five countries of Pakistan, Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia and the Islamic Republic of Iran, FAO delivers the 4th shipment of pest control equipment to Iran’s Plant Protection Organization.

According to a press release published by the FAO Representation in Iran, this consignment includes 28 units of vehicle-mounted Ultra Low Volume (ULV) sprayers, worth around USD 81,000.

Funded by the Government of the People’s Republic of China, this delivery is part of the FAO-China South-South Cooperation Programme Support to FAO’s Global Action on the Control of the Desert Locust Project, which aims to curb the spread of the desert locust in the focus countries by sharing modern technologies, applying effective techniques and proved solutions to control the locusts.

Together with the previous three shipments, so far FAO has provided 110 ULV sprayers and 10.4 metric tonnes of ULV Deltamethrin pesticides, amount over USD 305,000, to support the national capacity.

FAO, also, is implementing an emergency Technical Cooperation Programme project in the country to assist the Plant Protection Organization to combat this migratory pest by providing requisite technical knowledge and skills and equipment to detect, track, monitor, report on and rapidly respond to the desert locust infestations in the country.

