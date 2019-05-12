FAO to distribute 10,000 food packages for Iran flood survivors

Tehran, May 11, IRNA – The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) is supposed to distribute 10,000 food packages to flood-stricken people in southern Iran within a week, Head of Iran Relief and Rescue Organization said.

Referring to the FAO representative's visit to flood-hit areas, Morteza Salimi said with regard to evaluations of damages in Hamidiyeh and Azadegan the required budget has been provided for 10,000 food packages.

The floods caused by unprecedented flash rains in various parts of Iran in March and early April claimed the lives of scores of people and inflicted huge damages on infrastructures, including bridges and roads.

Two million people were affected by the floods and hundreds of thousand people are living in tents.

A number of countries forwarded humanitarian aid to Iran.

Iranian Government said that it must spend two billion dollar to import emergency supplies for victims of the floods and that the US sanctions created obstacles to respond adequately to the people living in dire situation.

Earlier, President Hassan Rouhani stressed the need for expediting repair works on the flood-hit areas, saying that restoration of buildings should be completed by July 22 so that the people would able to return to their homes.

