Emergency Situation Report – Update 3, Iran – Southern Sistan Baluchistan Province, January 27th, 2020
from Relief International
Report
Published on 27 Jan 2020
Context Overview
Two weeks ago, severe rainfall in Sistan Baluchistan (SB) province led to flash floods affecting more than 250,000 people in 933 villages. As of 27 January, RI field staff are reporting:
- Infrastructure damage (including to hospitals and schools) and agricultural losses amount to approximately 300 million USD. 25,600 hectares of agricultural land have been destroyed, which will have long-term ramifications on livelihoods.
- The first immediate unmet need is access to potable water and hygiene facilities as declared by Iran Ministry of Health and Medical Education (MOHME) following needs assessments. Only 23% percent of affected areas have access to potable water.
- Lack of latrines and the practice of open defecation in the presence of flood water heightens the risk of water-borne disease. 312 school latrines are entirely destroyed and there is very little information on functional latrines in houses and other public facilities.
- Health facilities suffered at least 600,000 USD in damages. Mobile health facilities are being used in some areas to provide emergency health care to affected people
- 56 schools are completely destroyed and 286 schools will need at least some rehabilitation.
- Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has reached roughly 65% of affected people with some assistance such as food and water, blankets and other NFIs. Nearly 16,400 people are accommodated in IRCS temporary tents.
- Limited road access has been restored to all affected villages.
Relief International’s Response
- First INGO on the ground after flooding began. Working in close coordination with our local partner and IRCS. RI conducted two rounds of rapid assessments in Dashtyari & Zar Abad, two severely affected areas in southern Sistan Baluchistan,
- RI is doing its first distribution of 1,000 hygiene and water purification kits from 26-29 January. The kits contain a wide range of urgently needed items including towels, soap, women dignity items, jerry cans, some utensils and pictorial flyers on hygiene promotion. One kit can be used to purify 1,000 liters of water. The bags used to transport the kits were procured from a local charity that hires Afghan refugees.
- RI has pre-positioned itself to distribute cash cards within the next two weeks as markets become fully functional.