Emergency Situation Report – Update 3, Iran – Southern Sistan Baluchistan Province, January 27th, 2020

Two weeks ago, severe rainfall in Sistan Baluchistan (SB) province led to flash floods affecting more than 250,000 people in 933 villages. As of 27 January, RI field staff are reporting:

Infrastructure damage (including to hospitals and schools) and agricultural losses amount to approximately 300 million USD. 25,600 hectares of agricultural land have been destroyed, which will have long-term ramifications on livelihoods.

The first immediate unmet need is access to potable water and hygiene facilities as declared by Iran Ministry of Health and Medical Education (MOHME) following needs assessments. Only 23% percent of affected areas have access to potable water.

Lack of latrines and the practice of open defecation in the presence of flood water heightens the risk of water-borne disease. 312 school latrines are entirely destroyed and there is very little information on functional latrines in houses and other public facilities.

Health facilities suffered at least 600,000 USD in damages. Mobile health facilities are being used in some areas to provide emergency health care to affected people

56 schools are completely destroyed and 286 schools will need at least some rehabilitation.

Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has reached roughly 65% of affected people with some assistance such as food and water, blankets and other NFIs. Nearly 16,400 people are accommodated in IRCS temporary tents.

Limited road access has been restored to all affected villages.

Relief International’s Response