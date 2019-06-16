16 Jun 2019

Emergency Grant Aid in response to the damage caused by floods in Iran

Report
from Government of Japan
Published on 11 Jun 2019

  1. On June 11, the Government of Japan decided to extend an Emergency Grant Aid of 2.5 million US dollars, in response to the damage caused by floods in Iran, through the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

  2. This Emergency Grant Aid is aiming at providing humanitarian assistance in the areas of WASH, Protection for vulnerable people, Health, Education and Early recovery for the people affected by the floods damage.

  3. The expected outcome of the assistance is in each countries as follows:

(1)About 60,000 people directly reached through Emergency Water, Sanitation and Hygiene interventions.
(2)About 40,000 people directly reached through Emergency Education interventions.
(3)About 30,000 people directly reached through Emergency Child Protection interventions.
(4)About 160,000 people affected by floods were reached by essential and life-saving medicine, equipment, and health services.

