Iran
Earthquakes in southern Iran (Local Media, Aristotle Emergency Reporting) (ECHO Daily Flash of 2 July 2022)
- During the night of 1-2 July, a series of seven earthquakes with magnitudes varying between M 4.5 to M6.1 occurred in southern Iran approximately 55 km NE of Bandar Lengeh.
- Following the state’s news agency FARS, at least 5 people were killed and 44 injured with several houses damaged or destroyed.
- The most affected area is the village of Sayeh Khosh in the Hormozgan Province on Iran’s Persian Gulf coast.
- These events were widely felt across the Gulf and led to the evacuation of buildings in the Emirates.
- Rescue operations are being organised by regional authorities.