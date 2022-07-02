Iran

Earthquakes in southern Iran (Local Media, Aristotle Emergency Reporting) (ECHO Daily Flash of 2 July 2022)

News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original
  • During the night of 1-2 July, a series of seven earthquakes with magnitudes varying between M 4.5 to M6.1 occurred in southern Iran approximately 55 km NE of Bandar Lengeh.
  • Following the state’s news agency FARS, at least 5 people were killed and 44 injured with several houses damaged or destroyed.
  • The most affected area is the village of Sayeh Khosh in the Hormozgan Province on Iran’s Persian Gulf coast.
  • These events were widely felt across the Gulf and led to the evacuation of buildings in the Emirates.
  • Rescue operations are being organised by regional authorities.

Related Content