28 Nov 2019

“Earthquake and Safety” Field Exercise Implemented in Schools

Report
from Iranian Red Crescent
Published on 27 Nov 2019 View Original

TEHRAN, 27 November 2019 (IRCS) – The 21st “quake and safety” field exercise was implemented in 110 schools of Iran and students practiced how to shelter in safe places and to render relief services when an earthquake occurs.

In Tehran, the Iranian capital, the exercise was held at the girls’ school of Ayyub Azad Hosseini on Wednesday morning, November 27.

The “Quake and Safety” field exercise was held in Tehran in partnership with the Iranian Red Crescent, Science, Research and Technology, Interior and Education Ministries, Tehran Disaster Mitigation and Management Organization, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, Tehran municipality, Emergency Medical Services and Fire department.

The exercise consisted of such parts as escaping danger, getting to a safe place, getting out of the rubble, taking the injured to safe places and providing first to the injured.

14,000 Iranian students in 110 schools across the country received the training.

“During the year, the Iranian Red Crescent holds Dadras National Plan to train students to learn correct sheltering, evacuation of schools and providing relief to the injured,” said Reza Bamda Asl, Head of the Iranian Red Crescent Youth Organisation, during the exercise. “In this exercise, the students show their abilities for disaster.” Dadras literally means preparing students for difficult times.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.