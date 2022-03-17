COVID-19 situation updates for week 9 (27 February - 5 March 2022)

The coronavirus disease COVID-19 continues to spread at the regional and global levels. As of 5 March 2022, the global cumulative incidence reached 442 702 975 reported cases and 5 991 467 associated deaths with a case-fatality ratio (CFR) of 1.4%. Meanwhile, the 22 countries of the Eastern Mediterranean Region (EMR) have reported a total of 21 309 143 cases, which represent about 5% of the global count, with 333 296 associated deaths (CFR 1.6%). Most countries in the Region are in the community transmission phase.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, the country that has reported the highest number of total cases in the Region is Islamic Republic of Iran (7 084 306 cases; 33.2% of the Region’s total), followed by Iraq (2 307 555; 11.0%) and Jordan (1 654 677; 7.8%). Islamic Republic of Iran also reported the highest number of total associated deaths (137 747; CFR 1.9%) followed by Pakistan (30 265; CFR 2.0%) and Tunisia (27 943; CFR 2.8%). The highest CFRs were reported by Yemen (18%) followed by Sudan (6.4%), while the lowest CFRs were reported by Qatar (0.2%), United Arab Emirates and Bahrain (0.3% for both).

During epidemiological week 9, the Region reported a decrease in cases of 41% when compared to the previous week (178 535 cases compared 300 079 to cases). However, an increases of 5% was observed for associated deaths (3277 deaths compared to 3127 deaths).

Bahrain, Jordan and Egypt reported the largest relative increase in COVID-19 activity in week 9. The cumulative number of cases increased from 509 390 to 525 171 in Bahrain (3% weekly increase), from 1 617 178 to 1 654 677 in Jordan (a 2.2% weekly increase) and from 489 876 to 480727 in Egypt (1.8% weekly increase). Sudan, occupied Palestinian territory (oPt) and Islamic Republic of Iran had the largest relative increase in deaths.

In terms of testing, a total of 352 079 902 laboratory PCR tests were conducted since the start of the outbreak across the Region including tests 4 862 853 in week 9, which shows a 12% decrease compared to the previous week when 5 447 631 tests were conducted. The highest number of PCR tests were reported from United Arab Emirates (137 million), followed by Islamic Republic of Iran (47.2 million) and Saudi Arabia (40.7 million). The average positivity rate for the Region is 5.8%. WHO recommends a positivity rate of around 3–12% as a general benchmark indicating adequate testing, which was achieved in most countries of the Region.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 vaccination continues across the Region. The total number of doses administered so far in the 22 countries is 659 868 239. Pakistan has administered the highest number of doses at 213 532 343, followed by Islamic Republic of Iran at 140 619 255 and Egypt at 71 361 630. On the other hand, the total number of administrated doses in Sudan is 5 711 034, in Libya is 3 337 591, in Syria is 3 264 756, in Somalia is 1 838 348, in Yemen is 772 574 and in Djibouti is 160 742.*

Supporting countries in the Region

The regional incident management support team continues to coordinate the response and provide technical support to countries and partners in the Region in the areas of coordination and partnership, surveillance, laboratory capacity, clinical management, infection prevention and control, risk communication and community engagement, points of entry according to the International Health Regulations (2005), research, health systems, and essential health services among others.

For more data from the Region, please visit the COVID-19 dashboard.

*The data on vaccination is obtained from a number of sources including media reports and country websites for ministries of health.