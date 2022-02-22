COVID-19 situation updates for week 7 (13-19 February 2022)

The coronavirus disease COVID-19 continues to spread at the regional and global levels. As of 19 February 2022, the global cumulative incidence reached 418 650 474 reported cases and 5 856 224 associated deaths with a case-fatality ratio (CFR) of 1.5%. Meanwhile, the 22 countries of the Eastern Mediterranean Region (EMR) have reported a total of 20 829 609 cases, which represent about 5% of the global count, with 330 131associated deaths (CFR 1.6%). Most countries in the Region are in the community transmission phase.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, the country that has reported the highest number of total cases in the Region is Islamic Republic of Iran (6 925 485 cases; 33.2% of the Region’s total), followed by Iraq (2 290 011; 11%) and Jordan (1 560 822; 7.5%). Islamic Republic of Iran also reported the highest number of total associated deaths (134 798; CFR 1.9 %) followed by Pakistan (30 009; CFR 2%) and Tunisia (27 448; CFR 2.8 %). The highest CFRs were reported by Yemen (18%) followed by Sudan (6.4%), while the lowest CFRs were reported by Qatar (0.2%), United Arab Emirates and Bahrain (0.3% for both).

During epidemiological week 7, the Region reported a decrease in cases of 33% when compared to the previous week (471 119 cases compared to 702 543 cases). A decrease of 2% was observed for associated deaths (3223 deaths compared to 3280 deaths).

Jordan, Bahrain, and occupied Palestinian territory (oPt), reported the largest relative increase in COVID-19 activity in week 7. The cumulative number of cases increased from 1 450 810 to 1 560 822 in Jordan (a 7% weekly increase), from 458 539 to 488 423 in Bahrain (a 6.1% weekly increase), and from 611 258 to 631 756 in oPt (a 3% weekly increase). Afghanistan, Islamic Republic of Iran and Bahrain had the largest relative increase in deaths.

In terms of testing, a total of 341 754 369 laboratory PCR tests were conducted since the start of the outbreak across the Region including tests 5 725 614 in week 7, which shows a 21.7% decrease compared to the previous week when 6 960 848 tests were conducted. The highest number of PCR tests were reported from United Arab Emirates (133 million), followed by Islamic Republic of Iran (46.5 million) and Saudi Arabia (40.0 million). The average positivity rate for the Region is 5.8%. WHO recommends a positivity rate of around 3–12% as a general benchmark indicating adequate testing, which was achieved in most countries of the Region.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 vaccination continues across the Region. The total number of doses administered so far in the 22 countries is 644 538 954. Pakistan has administered the highest number of doses at 205 527 345, followed by Islamic Republic of Iran at 138 856 199 and Egypt at 69 385 430. On the other hand, the total number of administrated doses in Sudan is 5 711 034, in Libya is 3 256 672, in Syria is 3 073 678, in Somalia is 1 659 803, in Yemen is 772 574 and in Djibouti is 155 741. *

Supporting countries in the Region

The regional incident management support team continues to coordinate the response and provide technical support to countries and partners in the Region in the areas of coordination and partnership, surveillance, laboratory capacity, clinical management, infection prevention and control, risk communication and community engagement, points of entry according to the International Health Regulations (2005), research, health systems, and essential health services among others.

*The data on vaccination is obtained from a number of sources including media reports and country websites for ministries of health.