COVID-19 situation updates for week 6 (6–12 February 2022)

The coronavirus disease COVID-19 continues to spread at the regional and global levels. As of 12 February 2022, the global cumulative incidence reached 404 910 528 reported cases and 5 783 776 associated deaths with a case fatality ratio (CFR) of 1.5%. Meanwhile, the 22 countries of the Eastern Mediterranean Region (EMR) have reported a total of 20 165 168 cases, which represent about 5% of the global count, with 325 695 associated deaths (CFR 1.6%). Most countries in the Region are in the community transmission phase.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, the country that has reported the highest number of total cases in the Region is Islamic Republic of Iran (6 806 265 cases; 33.4% of the Region’s total), followed by Iraq (2 275 571; 11.1%) and Pakistan (1 483 798; 7.2%). Islamic Republic of Iran also reported the highest number of total associated deaths (133 718; CFR 1.9 %) followed by Pakistan (29 772; CFR 2.0%) and Tunisia (27 065; CFR 2.8 %). The highest CFRs were reported by Yemen (18.0%) followed by Sudan (6.1%), while the lowest CFRs were reported by Qatar (0.2%), United Arab Emirates and Bahrain (0.3% for both).

During epidemiological week 6, the Region reported a decrease in cases of 12% when compared to the previous week (702 543 cases compared to 801 569 cases). However, an increase of 32% was observed for associated deaths (3178 deaths compared to 2416 deaths).

Bahrain, Jordan and occupied Palestinian territory (oPt), reported the largest relative increase in COVID-19 activity in week 6. The cumulative number of cases increased from 413 372 to 458 539 in Bahrain (a 9.8 % weekly increase), from 1 314 243 to 1 450 810 in Jordan (an 9.4 % weekly increase) and from 574 105 to 611 258 in oPt (a 6.0% weekly increase). Afghanistan, Islamic Republic of Iran and Bahrain had the largest relative increase in deaths.

In terms of testing, a total of 336 672 083 laboratory PCR tests were conducted since the start of the outbreak across the Region including 6 960 848 tests in week 6, which shows a 4% decrease compared to the previous week when 7 245 728 tests were conducted. The highest number of PCR tests were reported from United Arab Emirates (131 million), followed by Islamic Republic of Iran (46 million) and Saudi Arabia (39.5 million). The average positivity rate for the Region is 5.8%. WHO recommends a positivity rate of around 3–12% as a general benchmark indicating adequate testing, which was achieved in most countries of the Region.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 vaccination continues across the Region. The total number of doses administered so far in the 22 countries is 623 302 498. Pakistan has administered the highest number of doses at 193 250 451, followed by Islamic Republic of Iran at 134 610 319 and Egypt at 67 724 897. On the other hand, the total number of administrated doses in Sudan is 5 251 235, in Libya is 3 124 669, in Syria is 2 974 507, in Somalia is 1 643 639, in Yemen is 786 027 and in Djibouti is 207 952.*

Supporting countries in the Region

The regional incident management support team continues to coordinate the response and provide technical support to countries and partners in the Region in the areas of coordination and partnership, surveillance, laboratory capacity, clinical management, infection prevention and control, risk communication and community engagement, points of entry according to the International Health Regulations (2005), research, health systems, and essential health services among others.

For more data from the Region, please visit the COVID-19 dashboard.

*The data on vaccination is obtained from a number of sources including media reports and country websites for ministries of health.