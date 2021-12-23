COVID-19 situation updates for week 50 (12–18 December 2021)

The coronavirus disease COVID-19 continues to spread at the regional and global levels. As of 18 December 2021, the global cumulative incidence reached 272 938 278 reported cases and 5 342 125 associated deaths with a case fatality ratio (CFR) of 2%. Meanwhile, the 22 countries of the Eastern Mediterranean Region (EMR) have reported a total of 17 017 800 cases, which represent about 6.2% of the global count, with 313 697 associated deaths (CFR 1.8%). Most countries in the Region are in the community transmission phase.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, the country that has reported the highest number of total cases in the Region is Islamic Republic of Iran (6 169 011 cases; 36.3% of the Region’s total), followed by Iraq (2 090 208; 12.3%) and Pakistan (1 291 108; 7.6%). Islamic Republic of Iran also reported the highest number of total associated deaths (131 033; CFR 2.1%) followed by Pakistan (28 872; CFR 2.2%) and Tunisia (25 470; CFR 3.5%). The highest CFRs were reported by Yemen (19.6%) followed by Sudan (7.2%), while the lowest CFRs were reported by Qatar (0.25%), United Arab Emirates (0.29%) and Bahrain (0.5%).

During epidemiological week 50, the Region reported a decrease in cases of 12.1% when compared to the previous week (79 665 cases compared to 90 614 cases). Similarly, a decrease of 13.9% was observed for associated deaths (1364 deaths compared to 1584 deaths).

Jordan, Sudan and Egypt reported a relative increase in COVID-19 activity in week 50. The cumulative number of cases increased from 1 006 136 to1 033 469 in Jordan (a 2.7% weekly increase), from 44 991 to 45 901 in Sudan (a 2% weekly increase) and from 368 335 to 374 411 in Egypt (a 1.6% weekly increase). Jordan, Egypt and Sudan had the largest relative increase in deaths.

In terms of testing, a total of 284 401 304 laboratory PCR tests were conducted since the start of the outbreak across the Region including 4 601 799 tests in week 50, which shows a 0.9% increase compared to the previous week when 4 559 203 tests were conducted. The highest number of PCR tests were reported from United Arab Emirates (106.5 million), followed by Islamic Republic of Iran (40.7 million) and Saudi Arabia (32.3 million). The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain are performing the highest rates of testing per capita (10 660/1000 and 4435/1000, respectively). The average positivity rate for the Region is 6%. WHO recommends a positivity rate of around 3–12% as a general benchmark indicating adequate testing, which was achieved in most countries of the Region.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 vaccination continues across the Region. The total number of doses administered so far in the 22 countries is 498 678 838. Pakistan has administered the highest number of doses at 138 205 381, followed by Morocco at 49 727 533 and Saudi Arabia at 48 409 471. On the other hand the total number of administrated doses in Sudan is 3 103 997, in Libya is 2 609 405, in Syria is 1 737 980, in Somalia is 1 369 400, in Yemen is 786 027 and in Djibouti is 126 786.*

Supporting countries in the Region

The regional incident management support team continues to coordinate the response and provide technical support to countries and partners in the Region in the areas of coordination and partnership, surveillance, laboratory capacity, clinical management, infection prevention and control, risk communication and community engagement, points of entry according to the International Health Regulations (2005), research, health systems, and essential health services among others.