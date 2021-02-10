COVID-19 situation updates for week 5 (31 January – 6 February 2021)

The coronavirus disease COVID-19 continues to spread at the regional and global levels. As of 6 February 2021, the global cumulative incidence reached 104 995 395 reported cases and 2 290 787 associated deaths with a case fatality ratio (CFR) of 2.2%. Meanwhile, the 22 countries of the Eastern Mediterranean Region (EMR) have reported a total of 5 831 977 cases, which represent about 5.6% of the global count, with 137 075 associated deaths (CFR 2.4%). Most countries in the Region are in the community transmission phase.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, the country that has reported the highest number of total cases in the Region is Islamic Republic of Iran (1 459 370 cases; 25% of the Region’s total), followed by Iraq (627 416; 10.8%) and Pakistan (554 474; 9.5%). Islamic Republic of Iran also reported the highest number of total associated deaths (58 412; CFR 4%) followed by Iraq (13 111; CFR 2.1%) and Pakistan (11 967; CFR 2.2%). The highest CFRs were reported by Yemen (28.9%) followed by Syrian Arab Republic (6.6%), while the lowest CFRs were reported by Qatar (0.2%) followed by United Arab Emirates (0.3%) and Bahrain (0.4%).

During epidemiological week 5, the Region reported a decrease of 1.9% in cases when compared to the previous week (158 004 cases compared to 161 098 cases). Similarly, a 7.7% decrease was observed for associated deaths (2739 deaths compared to 2968 deaths).