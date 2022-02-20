COVID-19 situation updates for week 5 (30 January – 5 February 2022)

The coronavirus disease COVID-19 continues to spread at the regional and global levels. As of 5 February 2022, the global cumulative incidence reached 390 042 867 reported cases and 5 717 963 associated deaths with a case fatality ratio (CFR) of 1.5%. Meanwhile, the 22 countries of the Eastern Mediterranean Region (EMR) have reported a total of 19 636 359 cases, which represent about 5% of the global count, with 323 481associated deaths (CFR 1.6%). Most countries in the Region are in the community transmission phase.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, the country that has reported the highest number of total cases in the Region is Islamic Republic of Iran (6 543 837 cases; 33.3% of the Region’s total), followed by Iraq (2 244 610; 11.4%) and Pakistan (1 454 899; 7.4%). Islamic Republic of Iran also reported the highest number of total associated deaths (132 745; CFR 2.0%) followed by Pakistan (29 448; CFR 2.0%) and Tunisia (26 612; CFR 3.0%). The highest CFRs were reported by Yemen (18%) followed by Sudan (6.1%), while the lowest CFRs were reported by Qatar (0.2%), United Arab Emirates and Bahrain (0.3% for both).

During epidemiological week 5, the Region reported an increase in cases of 33% when compared to the previous week (801 569 cases compared to 602 676 cases). A higher increase of 48% was observed for associated deaths (2416 deaths compared to 1634 deaths).

Bahrain, occupied Palestinian territory (oPt) and Jordan reported the largest relative increase in COVID-19 activity in week 5. The cumulative number of cases increased from 362 022 to 413 372 in Bahrain (a 12.4% weekly increase), from 516 059 to 574 105 in oPt (a 10.1% weekly increase) and from 1 197 250 to 1 314 243 in Jordan (an 8.9 % weekly increase). Islamic Republic of Iran, oPt and Afghanistan had the largest relative increase in deaths.

In terms of testing, a total of 329 056 479 laboratory PCR tests were conducted since the start of the outbreak across the Region including 7 245 728 tests in week 5, which shows a 12% increase compared to the previous week when 7 383 554 tests were conducted. The highest number of PCR tests were reported from United Arab Emirates (127.6 million), followed by Islamic Republic of Iran (45.2 million) and Saudi Arabia (38.5 million). The average positivity rate for the Region is 5.8%. WHO recommends a positivity rate of around 3–12% as a general benchmark indicating adequate testing, which was achieved in most countries of the Region.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 vaccination continues across the Region. The total number of doses administered so far in the 22 countries is 609 636 884. Pakistan has administered the highest number of doses at 176 489 414, followed by Islamic Republic of Iran at 134 449 270 and Egypt at 65 052 928. On the other hand, the total number of administrated doses in Sudan is 5 251 235, in Libya is 3 082 052, in Syria is 2 974 507, in Somalia is 1 610 500, in Yemen is 786 027 and in Djibouti is 207 952.*

Supporting countries in the Region

The regional incident management support team continues to coordinate the response and provide technical support to countries and partners in the Region in the areas of coordination and partnership, surveillance, laboratory capacity, clinical management, infection prevention and control, risk communication and community engagement, points of entry according to the International Health Regulations (2005), research, health systems, and essential health services among others.

For more data from the Region, please visit the COVID-19 dashboard.

*The data on vaccination is obtained from a number of sources including media reports and country websites for ministries of health.