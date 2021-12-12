COVID-19 situation updates for week 48 (28 November - 4 December 2021)

The coronavirus disease COVID-19 continues to spread at the regional and global levels. As of 4 December 2021, the global cumulative incidence reached 264 234 255 reported cases and 5 240 496 associated deaths with a case fatality ratio (CFR) of 2%. Meanwhile, the 22 countries of the Eastern Mediterranean Region (EMR) have reported a total of 16 847 521 cases, which represent about 6.4% of the global count, with 310 749 associated deaths (CFR 1.8%). Most countries in the Region are in the community transmission phase.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, the country that has reported the highest number of total cases in the Region is Islamic Republic of Iran (6 131 356 cases; 36.4% of the Region’s total), followed by Iraq (2 083 889; 12.4%) and Pakistan (1 286 825; 7.6%). Islamic Republic of Iran also reported the highest number of total associated deaths (130 124; CFR 2.1%) followed by Pakistan (28 767; CFR 2.2%) and Tunisia (25 401; CFR 3.5%). The highest CFRs were reported by Yemen (19.5%) followed by Sudan (7.3%), while the lowest CFRs were reported by Qatar (0.25%), United Arab Emirates (0.29%) and Bahrain (0.5%).

During epidemiological week 48, the Region reported an increase in cases of 1.5% when compared to the previous week (94 887 cases compared to 93 444 cases). On the other hand, a decrease of 6.8% was observed for associated deaths (1631 deaths compared to 1750 deaths).

Jordan, Sudan and Egypt reported a relative increase in COVID-19 activity in week 48. The cumulative number of cases increased from 939 293 to 971 401 in Jordan (a 3.4% weekly increase), from 42 826 to 44 075 in Sudan (a 2.9% weekly increase) and from 355 767 to 362 260 in Egypt (a 1.8% weekly increase). Sudan, Egypt and Jordan had the largest relative increase in deaths.

In terms of testing, a total of 275 240 302 laboratory PCR tests were conducted since the start of the outbreak across the Region including 4 549 648 tests in week 48, which shows a 14.1% increase compared to the previous week when 3 988 989 tests were conducted. The highest number of PCR tests were reported from United Arab Emirates (102.3 million), followed by Islamic Republic of Iran (39.2 million) and Saudi Arabia (31.7 million). The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain are performing the highest rates of testing per capita (10 240/1000 and 4276/1000, respectively). The average positivity rate for the Region is 6.1%. WHO recommends a positivity rate of around 3–12% as a general benchmark indicating adequate testing, which was achieved in most countries of the Region. Meanwhile, COVID-19 vaccination continues across the Region. The total number of doses administered so far in the 22 countries is 459 175 856. Pakistan has administered the highest number of doses at 124 760 553, followed by Morocco at 48 851 348 and Saudi Arabia at 47 700 078. On the other hand the total number of administrated doses in Sudan is 2 698 219, in Libya is 2 377 003, in Syria is 1 422 377, in Somalia is 1 139 332, in Yemen is 774 953 and in Djibouti is 117 874.*

Supporting countries in the Region

The regional incident management support team continues to coordinate the response and provide technical support to countries and partners in the Region in the areas of coordination and partnership, surveillance, laboratory capacity, clinical management, infection prevention and control, risk communication and community engagement, points of entry according to the International Health Regulations (2005), research, health systems, and essential health services among others.