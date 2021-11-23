COVID-19 situation updates for week 46 (14–20 November 2021)

The coronavirus disease COVID-19 continues to spread at the regional and global levels. As of 20 November 2021, the global cumulative incidence reached 256 069 321 reported cases and 5 140 035 associated deaths with a case fatality ratio (CFR) of 2%. Meanwhile, the 22 countries of the Eastern Mediterranean Region (EMR) have reported a total of 16 659 190 cases, which represent about 6.5% of the global count, with 307 368 associated deaths (CFR 1.8%). Most countries in the Region are in the community transmission phase.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, the country that has reported the highest number of total cases in the Region is Islamic Republic of Iran (6 073 098 cases; 36.5% of the Region’s total), followed by Iraq (2 073 835; 12.4%) and Pakistan (1 281 872; 7.7%). Islamic Republic of Iran also reported the highest number of total associated deaths (128 852; CFR 2.1%) followed by Pakistan (28 659; CFR 2.2%) and Tunisia (25 344; CFR 3.5%). The highest CFRs were reported by Yemen (19.5%) followed by Sudan (7.4%), while the lowest CFRs were reported by Qatar (0.25%), United Arab Emirates (0.29%) and Bahrain (0.5%).

During epidemiological week 46, the Region reported a decrease in cases of 7.8% when compared to the previous week (93 769 cases compared to 101 697 cases). Similarly, a decrease of 3% was observed for associated deaths (1919 deaths compared to 1979 deaths).

Jordan, Syrian Arab Republic and Egypt reported a relative increase in COVID-19 activity in week 46. The cumulative number of cases increased from 889 671 to 911 270 in Jordan (a 2.4% weekly increase) from 46 130 to 47 091 in Syrian Arab Republic (a 2.1% weekly increase) and from 343 026 to 349 513 in Egypt (a 1.9% weekly increase). Egypt, Libya and Syrian Arab Republic had the largest relative increase in deaths.

In terms of testing, a total of 266 701 465 laboratory PCR tests were conducted since the start of the outbreak across the Region including 3 979 543 tests in week 46, which shows a 4% decrease compared to the previous week when 4 145 467 tests were conducted. The highest number of PCR tests were reported from United Arab Emirates (98.6 million), followed by Islamic Republic of Iran (37.7 million) and Saudi Arabia (31.1 million). The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain are performing the highest rates of testing per capita (9864/1000 and 4140/1000, respectively). The average positivity rate for the Region is 6.2%. WHO recommends a positivity rate of around 3–12% as a general benchmark indicating adequate testing, which was achieved in most countries of the Region.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 vaccination continues across the Region. The total number of doses administered so far in the 22 countries is 431 475 713. Pakistan has administered the highest number of doses at 120 448 598, followed by Morocco at 48 561 070 and Saudi Arabia at 47 061 187. On the other hand the total number of administrated doses in Sudan is 2 698 219, in Libya is 2 193 744, in Syria is 1 342 360, in Somalia is 964 433, in Yemen is 754 397 and in Djibouti is 96 168.*

Supporting countries in the Region

The regional incident management support team continues to coordinate the response and provide technical support to countries and partners in the Region in the areas of coordination and partnership, surveillance, laboratory capacity, clinical management, infection prevention and control, risk communication and community engagement, points of entry according to the International Health Regulations (2005), research, health systems, and essential health services among others.