COVID-19 situation updates for week 45 (1-7 November 2020)

The coronavirus disease COVID-19 continues to spread at the regional and global levels. As of 7 November 2020, the global cumulative incidence reached 48 786 440 reported cases and 1 234 839 associated deaths with a case fatality ratio (CFR) of 2.5%. Meanwhile, the 22 countries of the Eastern Mediterranean Region (EMR) have reported a total of 3 305 626 cases, which represent about 6.8% of the global count, with 83 927 associated deaths (CFR 2.5%). Most countries in the Region are in the community transmission phase.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, the country that has reported the highest number of total cases in the Region is Islamic Republic of Iran (673 250 cases; 20.4% of the Region’s total), followed by Iraq (496 019; 15%) and Saudi Arabia (350 229; 10.6%). Islamic Republic of Iran also reported the highest number of total associated deaths (37 832; CFR 5.6%) followed by Iraq (11 283; CFR 2.3%) and Pakistan (6943; CFR 2%). The highest CFRs were reported by Yemen (29.1%) followed by Sudan (6%), while the lowest CFRs were reported by Qatar (0.2%) followed by Bahrain and United Arab Emirates (0.4% each).

During epidemiological week 45, the Region reported a 16.5% increase in cases when compared to the previous week (210 269 cases compared to 180 554 cases). Similarly, a 13.7% increase was observed for associated deaths (5266 deaths compared to 4632 deaths). The weekly trend per capita showed a slight increase as compared to the previous week (452/100 000 compared to 423/100 000).

Jordan, Lebanon and Morocco reported a relative increase in COVID-19 activity. The cumulative number of cases in Jordan increased from 72 607 to 104 802 (44% increase compared to the previous weeks), Lebanon from 81 228 to 93 097 (15% increase) and Morocco from 219 084 to 252172 (15% increase). Jordan, had the largest relative increase in deaths (42%) followed by Tunisia (30%), and Morocco (14%).

In terms of testing, a total of 48 956 627 laboratory PCR tests were conducted since the start of the outbreak across the Region including 2 391 941 tests in week 45, which shows a 2% decrease compared to the previous week (2 443 165). The highest number of PCR tests were reported from United Arab Emirates (13.9 million), followed by Saudi Arabia (8.4 million) and Islamic Republic of Iran (5.2 million). The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain are performing the highest rate of testing per capita (141 378/100 000 and 107 171/100 000, respectively). The average positivity rate for the Region is 6.8%. WHO recommends a positivity rate of around 3–12% as a general benchmark indicating adequate testing, which was achieved in most countries of the Region.

Supporting countries in the Region

The regional incident management support team continues to coordinate the response and provide technical support to countries and partners in the Region in the areas of coordination and partnership, surveillance, laboratory capacity, clinical management, infection prevention and control, risk communication and community engagement, points of entry according to the International Health Regulations (2005), research, health systems, and essential health services among others. Activities this week included:

conducting the regional capacity building of policy dialogue on sexual and reproductive health and rights, where 24 participants from Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, Pakistan and Tunisia attended this meeting.

recruiting to support mental health and psychosocial support in Djibouti, Pakistan and Sudan.

releasing guideline on prevention, identification and management of health worker infection in the context of COVID-19.