COVID-19 situation updates for week 44 (31 October - 6 November 2021)

The coronavirus disease COVID-19 continues to spread at the regional and global levels. As of 6 November 2021, the global cumulative incidence reached 248 977 977 reported cases and 5 035 590 associated deaths with a case fatality ratio (CFR) of 2%. Meanwhile, the 22 countries of the Eastern Mediterranean Region (EMR) have reported a total of 16 463 258 cases, which represent about 6.6% of the global count, with 303 402 associated deaths (CFR 1.8%). Most countries in the Region are in the community transmission phase.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, the country that has reported the highest number of total cases in the Region is Islamic Republic of Iran (5 980 260 cases; 36.3% of the Region’s total), followed by Iraq (2 061 939; 12.5%) and Pakistan (1 276 711; 7.8%). Islamic Republic of Iran also reported the highest number of total associated deaths (127 173; CFR 2.1%) followed by Pakistan (28 538; CFR 2.2%) and Tunisia (25 276; CFR 3.5%). The highest CFRs were reported by Yemen (19.3%) followed by Sudan (7.4%), while the lowest CFRs were reported by Qatar (0.25%), United Arab Emirates (0.29%) and Bahrain (0.5%).

During epidemiological week 44, the Region reported a decrease in cases of 1.4% when compared to the previous week (111 584 cases compared to 113 174 cases). On the other hand, an increase of 0.04% was observed for associated deaths (2283 deaths compared to 2282 deaths).

Syrian Arab Republic, Somalia and Egypt reported a relative increase in COVID-19 activity in week 44. The cumulative number of cases increased from 43 146 to 44 899 in Syrian Arab Republic (a 4.1% weekly increase), from 21 998 to 22 693 in Somalia (a 3.2% weekly increase) and from 330 084 to 336 582 in Egypt (a 2% weekly increase). Somalia, Djibouti and Egypt had the largest relative increase in deaths.

In terms of testing, a total of 258 566 455 laboratory PCR tests were conducted since the start of the outbreak across the Region including 4 231 951 tests in week 44, which shows a 25.7% decrease compared to the previous week when 5 696 903 tests were conducted. The highest number of PCR tests were reported from United Arab Emirates (94.9 million), followed by Islamic Republic of Iran (36.2 million) and Saudi Arabia (30.6 million). United Arab Emirates and Bahrain are performing the highest rates of testing per capita (9499/1000 and 4014/1000, respectively). The average positivity rate for the Region is 6.4%. WHO recommends a positivity rate of around 3–12% as a general benchmark indicating adequate testing, which was achieved in most countries of the Region.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 vaccination continues across the Region. The total number of doses administered so far in the 22 countries is 432 135 803. Pakistan has administered the highest number of doses at 110 800 576, followed by Morocco at 48 083 925 and Saudi Arabia at 46 288 357. On the other hand the total number of administrated doses in Sudan is 2 111 141, in Libya is 2 070 595, in Syrian Arab Republic is 1 125 146, in Somalia is 691 649, in Yemen is 547 019 and in Djibouti is 92 097.*

Supporting countries in the Region The regional incident management support team continues to coordinate the response and provide technical support to countries and partners in the Region in the areas of coordination and partnership, surveillance, laboratory capacity, clinical management, infection prevention and control, risk communication and community engagement, points of entry according to the International Health Regulations (2005), research, health systems, and essential health services among others.