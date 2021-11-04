COVID-19 situation updates for week 43 (24–30 October 2021)

The coronavirus disease COVID-19 continues to spread at the regional and global levels. As of 30 October 2021, the global cumulative incidence reached 245 882 482 reported cases and 4 986 894 associated deaths with a case fatality ratio (CFR) of 2%. Meanwhile, the 22 countries of the Eastern Mediterranean Region (EMR) have reported a total of 16 351 674 cases, which represent about 6.7% of the global count, with 301 119 associated deaths (CFR 1.8%). Most countries in the Region are in the community transmission phase.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, the country that has reported the highest number of total cases in the Region is Islamic Republic of Iran (5 916 211 cases; 36.2% of the Region’s total), followed by Iraq (2 054 202; 12.6%) and Pakistan (1 273 078; 7.8%). Islamic Republic of Iran also reported the highest number of total associated deaths (126 126; CFR 2.1%) followed by Pakistan (28 449; CFR 2.2%) and Tunisia (25 241; CFR 3.5%). The highest CFRs were reported by Yemen (19.2%) followed by Sudan (7.4%), while the lowest CFRs were reported by Qatar (0.26%), United Arab Emirates (0.29%) and Bahrain (0.5%).

During epidemiological week 43, the Region reported a decrease in cases of 13.1% when compared to the previous week (113 174 cases compared to 130 176 cases). Similarly, a decrease of 6.4% was observed for associated deaths (2282 deaths compared to 2439 deaths).

Syrian Arab Republic, Egypt and Jordan reported a relative increase in COVID-19 activity in week 43. The cumulative number of cases increased from 41 222 to 43 146 in Syrian Arab Republic (a 4.7% weekly increase), from 323 733 to 330 084 in Egypt (a 2% weekly increase) and from 849 758 to 860 818 in Jordan (a 1.3% weekly increase). Syrian Arab Republic, Yemen and Egypt had the largest relative increase in deaths.

In terms of testing, a total of 254 334 504 laboratory PCR tests were conducted since the start of the outbreak across the Region including 5 696 903 tests in week 43, which shows a 30.4% increase compared to the previous week when 4 367 468 tests were conducted. The highest number of PCR tests were reported from United Arab Emirates (93.1 million), followed by Islamic Republic of Iran (35.4 million) and Saudi Arabia (30.3 million). The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain are performing the highest rates of testing per capita (9316/1000 and 3949/1000, respectively). The average positivity rate for the Region is 6.4%. WHO recommends a positivity rate of around 3–12% as a general benchmark indicating adequate testing, which was achieved in most countries of the Region.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 vaccination continues across the Region. The total number of doses administered so far in the 22 countries is 384 372 135. Pakistan has administered the highest number of doses at 103 514 198, followed by Morocco at 47 152 928 and Saudi Arabia at 45 641 533. On the other hand the total number of administrated doses in Sudan is 2 111 141, in Libya is 1 900 831, in Syria is 977 122, in Somalia is 647 129, in Yemen is 460 159 and in Djibouti is 92 097.*

Supporting countries in the Region

The regional incident management support team continues to coordinate the response and provide technical support to countries and partners in the Region in the areas of coordination and partnership, surveillance, laboratory capacity, clinical management, infection prevention and control, risk communication and community engagement, points of entry according to the International Health Regulations (2005), research, health systems, and essential health services among others.