COVID-19 situation updates for week 42 (17–23 October 2021)

The coronavirus disease COVID-19 continues to spread at the regional and global levels. As of 23 October 2021, the global cumulative incidence reached 242 855 637 reported cases and 4 936 419 associated deaths with a case fatality ratio (CFR) of 2%. Meanwhile, the 22 countries of the Eastern Mediterranean Region (EMR) have reported a total of 16 238 500 cases, which represent about 6.7% of the global count, with 298 837 associated deaths (CFR 1.8%). Most countries in the Region are in the community transmission phase.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, the country that has reported the highest number of total cases in the Region is Islamic Republic of Iran (5 851 670 cases; 36% of the Region’s total), followed by Iraq (2 045 027; 12.6%) and Pakistan (1 268 536; 7.8%). Islamic Republic of Iran also reported the highest number of total associated deaths (125 052; CFR 2.1%) followed by Pakistan (28 377; CFR 2.2%) and Tunisia (25 155; CFR 3.5%). The highest CFRs were reported by Yemen (19%) followed by Sudan (7.4%), while the lowest CFRs were reported by Qatar (0.25%), United Arab Emirates (0.29%) and Bahrain (0.5%).

During epidemiological week 42, the Region reported a decrease in cases of 4.6% when compared to the previous week (130 176 cases compared to 136 407 cases). Similarly, a decrease of 12.2% was observed for associated deaths (2439 deaths compared to 2779 deaths).

Syrian Arab Republic, Somalia and Egypt reported a relative increase in COVID-19 activity in week 42. The cumulative number of cases increased from 38 705 to 41 222 in Syrian Arab Republic (a 6.5% weekly increase), from 21 269 to 21 998 in Somalia (a 3.4% weekly increase) and from 317 585 to 323 733 in Egypt (a 1.9% weekly increase). Syrian Arab Republic, Libya and Somalia had the largest relative increase in deaths.

In terms of testing, a total of 248 637 601 laboratory PCR tests were conducted since the start of the outbreak across the Region including 4 367 468 tests in week 42, which shows a 7% decrease compared to the previous week when 4 696 139 tests were conducted. The highest number of PCR tests were reported from United Arab Emirates (91 million), followed by Islamic Republic of Iran (34.7 million) and Saudi Arabia (30 million). The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain are performing the highest rates of testing per capita (9113/1000 and 3888/1000, respectively). The average positivity rate for the Region is 6.5%. WHO recommends a positivity rate of around 3–12% as a general benchmark indicating adequate testing, which was achieved in most countries of the Region.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 vaccination continues across the Region. The total number of doses administered so far in the 22 countries is 368 892 282. Pakistan has administered the highest number of doses at 100 741 ,762, followed by Saudi Arabia at 45 270 921 and Morocco at 45 249 522. On the other hand the total number of administrated doses in Sudan is 2 111 141, in Libya is 1 809 365, in Syria is 902 519, in Somalia is 635 822, in Yemen is 356 173 and in Djibouti is 92 097.*

Supporting countries in the Region

The regional incident management support team continues to coordinate the response and provide technical support to countries and partners in the Region in the areas of coordination and partnership, surveillance, laboratory capacity, clinical management, infection prevention and control, risk communication and community engagement, points of entry according to the International Health Regulations (2005), research, health systems, and essential health services among others.