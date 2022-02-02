COVID-19 situation updates for week 4 (23–29 January 2022)

The coronavirus disease COVID-19 continues to spread at the regional and global levels. As of 29 January 2022, the global cumulative incidence reached 364 191 494 reported cases and 5 631 457 associated deaths with a case fatality ratio (CFR) of 1.5%. Meanwhile, the 22 countries of the Eastern Mediterranean Region (EMR) have reported a total of 18 933 395 cases, which represent about 5.2% of the global count, with 321 411 associated deaths (CFR 1.7%). Most countries in the Region are in the community transmission phase.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, the country that has reported the highest number of total cases in the Region is Islamic Republic of Iran (6 344 179 cases; 33.5% of the Region’s total), followed by Iraq (2 203 365; 11.6%) and Pakistan (1 417 991; 7.5%). Islamic Republic of Iran also reported the highest number of total associated deaths (132 424; CFR 2.1%) followed by Pakistan (29 248; CFR 2.1%) and Tunisia (26 271; CFR 2.9%). The highest CFRs were reported by Yemen (18.8%) followed by Sudan (6.0%), while the lowest CFRs were reported by Qatar (0.2%), United Arab Emirates (0.3%) and Bahrain (0.4%).

During epidemiological week 4, the Region reported an increase in cases of 24% when compared to the previous week (602 676 cases compared to 484 128 cases). Similarly, an increase of 30% was observed for associated deaths (1634 deaths compared to 1259 deaths).

Bahrain, Kuwait and occupied Palestinian territory (oPt) reported the largest relative increase in COVID-19 activity in week 4. The cumulative number of cases increased from 327 466 to 362 022 in Bahrain (an 9.5 % weekly increase), from 493 107 to 534 062 in Kuwait (an 7.6 % weekly increase) and from 482 979 to 516 059 in oPt (a 7.2% weekly increase). Iraq, Pakistan and Yemen had the largest relative increase in deaths.

In terms of testing, a total of 322 576 322 laboratory PCR tests were conducted since the start of the outbreak across the Region including 7 382 660 tests in week 4, which shows a 10% increase compared to the previous week when 7 394 668 tests were conducted. The highest number of PCR tests were reported from United Arab Emirates (124.6 million), followed by Islamic Republic of Iran (44.6 million) and Saudi Arabia (37.7 million). The average positivity rate for the Region is 5.8%. WHO recommends a positivity rate of around 3–12% as a general benchmark indicating adequate testing, which was achieved in most countries of the Region.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 vaccination continues across the Region. The total number of doses administered so far in the 22 countries is 590 961 278. Pakistan has administered the highest number of doses at 176 489 414, followed by Islamic Republic of Iran at 130 950 068 and Egypt at 63 630 482. On the other hand the total number of administrated doses in Sudan is 3 718 299, in Libya is 3 040 402, in Syria is 2 679 517, in Somalia is 1 610 500, in Yemen is 732 786 and in Djibouti is 147 166.*

Supporting countries in the Region

The regional incident management support team continues to coordinate the response and provide technical support to countries and partners in the Region in the areas of coordination and partnership, surveillance, laboratory capacity, clinical management, infection prevention and control, risk communication and community engagement, points of entry according to the International Health Regulations (2005), research, health systems, and essential health services among others.

For more data from the Region, please visit the COVID-19 dashboard.

*The data on vaccination is obtained from a number of sources including media reports and country websites for ministries of health.