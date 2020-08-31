COVID-19 situation updates for week 35 (23 – 29 August 2020)

The coronavirus disease COVID-19 continues to spread at the regional and global levels. As of 29 August 2020, the global cumulative incidence reached 24 537 560 reported cases and 832 879 associated deaths with a case fatality ratio (CFR) of 3.4%. Meanwhile, the 22 countries of the Eastern Mediterranean Region (EMR) have reported a total of 1 904 012 cases, which represent about 7.8% of the global count, with 50 468 associated deaths (CFR 2.7%). Most countries in the Region are in the community transmission phase.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, the country that has reported the highest number of total cases in the Region is Islamic Republic of Iran (371 816 cases; 19.5% of the Region’s total), followed by Saudi Arabia (313 911; 16.5%) and Pakistan (295 636; 15.5%). Islamic Republic of Iran also reported the highest number of total associated deaths (21 359; CFR 5.7%) followed by Iraq (6891; CFR 3%) and Pakistan (6288; CFR 2.1%). The highest CFRs were reported by Yemen (28.9%) followed by Sudan (6.2%), while the lowest CFRs were reported by Qatar (0.2%) followed by Bahrain (0.4%).

During epidemiological week 35, the Region reported a 4.9% decrease in cases when compared to the previous week (87 649 cases compared to 92 193 cases). Similarly, an 8.3% reduction was observed for associated deaths (2274 deaths compared to 2479 deaths). The weekly trend per capita showed slight increase as compared to the previous week (260 compared to 248 /100 000).

Lebanon, Tunisia and Libya reported relative increase in COVID-19 activity. The number of cases in Lebanon increased from 12 191 to 16 275 (25% increase compared to the previous week), Tunisia from 2783 to 3461 (24% increase) and Libya from 10 437 to 12 958 (24% increase). Jordan had the largest relative increase in deaths (36%) followed by Libya and Morocco (23% both).

In terms of testing, a total of 26 407 968 laboratory PCR tests were conducted since the start of the outbreak across the Region including 1 883 426 tests in week 35, which shows a 2% increase compared to previous week (1 855 141). The highest number of PCR tests were reported from United Arab Emirates (6.9 million), followed by Saudi Arabia (5 million) and Islamic Republic of Iran (3.2 million). The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain are performing the highest rate of testing per capita (70 006/100 000 and 64 374/100 000, respectively). The average positivity rate for the Region is 7.2%. WHO recommends a positivity rate of around 3–12% as a general benchmark indicating adequate testing, which was achieved in most countries of the Region.

The regional incident management support team continues to coordinate the response and provide technical support to countries and partners in the Region in the areas of coordination and partnership, surveillance, laboratory capacity, clinical management, infection prevention and control, risk communication, points of entry according to the International Health Regulations (2005), research, health system, essential health services and others. The Regional Office continues to support Sudan and Syria to scale up their testing capacities through decentralized efforts, and is supporting Somalia to conduct seroprevalence studies as part of the global Unity studies.

In the meantime, Afghanistan, Islamic Republic of Iran, Iraq, the occupied Palestinian territory and Syria have been supported through webinars to develop national adolescent health strategies and plans in line with the Global Accelerated Action for the Health of Adolescents (AA-HA!). Pakistan started testing COVID-19 modelling tools for reproductive, maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health. Online trainings on violence against women for health and security frontline workers were conducted for Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan, Somalia, Sudan and Syria.

The fifth meeting of the regional taskforce on COVID-19 and migration was held as well as the second web-based regional consultation on updating appendix 2 of the global mental health action plan 2013-2030. Two webinar sessions were also held on risk assessment and management for food safety applications in the context of COVID-19. A new staff member was recruited for Yemen specialized in mental health and psychosocial support.

WHO released interim guidance on use of mask in children on 21 Aug and was distributed to country office and national focal points for infection prevention and control.