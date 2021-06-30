COVID-19 situation updates for week 25 (20–26 June 2021)

The coronavirus disease COVID-19 continues to spread at the regional and global levels. As of 19 June 2021, the global cumulative incidence reached 180 096 205 reported cases and 3 908 311 associated deaths with a case fatality ratio (CFR) of 2.2%. Meanwhile, the 22 countries of the Eastern Mediterranean Region (EMR) have reported a total of 10 893 730 cases, which represent about 6% of the global count, with 215 505 associated deaths (CFR 2%). Most countries in the Region are in the community transmission phase.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, the country that has reported the highest number of total cases in the Region is Islamic Republic of Iran (3 157 983 cases; 29% of the Region’s total), followed by Iraq (1 321 232; 12%) and Pakistan (954 743; 8.8%). Islamic Republic of Iran also reported the highest number of total associated deaths (83 711; CFR 2.7%) followed by Pakistan (22 211; CFR 2.3%) and Iraq (17 061; CFR 1.3%). The highest CFRs were reported by Yemen (19.7%) followed by Sudan (7.5%), while the lowest CFRs were reported by Qatar (0.27%), United Arab Emirates (0.29%) and Bahrain (0.51%).

During epidemiological week 25, the Region reported an increase in cases of 9.7% when compared to the previous week (218 659 cases compared to 199 379 cases). On the other hand, a decrease of 3.8% was observed for associated deaths (3328 deaths compared to 3459 deaths).

Afghanistan, Tunisia and Oman reported a relative increase in COVID-19 activity in week 25. The cumulative number of cases increased from 103 902 to 115 751 in Afghanistan (a 11.4% weekly increase), from 382 950 to 407 017 in Tunisia (a 6.3% weekly increase), and from 246 406 to 260506 in Oman (a 5.7% weekly increase). Afghanistan, Oman and Tunisia had the largest relative increase in deaths.

In terms of testing, a total of 167 618 568 laboratory PCR tests were conducted since the start of the outbreak across the Region including 4 658 047 tests in week 25, which shows an 4.1% increase compared to the previous week when 4 474 328 tests were conducted. The highest number of PCR tests were reported from United Arab Emirates (56.7 million), followed by Islamic Republic of Iran (23.2 million) and Saudi Arabia (21.4 million). The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain are performing the highest rates of testing per capita (5728/1000 and 2933/1000, respectively). The average positivity rate for the Region is 6.5%. WHO recommends a positivity rate of around 3–12% as a general benchmark indicating adequate testing, which was achieved in most countries of the Region.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 vaccination continues across the Region. The total number of doses administered so far in the 22 countries is 93 674 818. Morocco has administered the highest number of doses at 18 862 912, followed Saudi Arabia by at 17 473 892 and United Arab Emirates at 15 111 234. On the other hand, the total number of administrated doses in Sudan is 671 423, in Libya is 370 066, in Yemen is 268 753, in Somalia is 204 176, in Syria is 108 276, and in Djibouti is 26 796.*

*The data on vaccination is obtained from a number of sources including media reports and country websites for ministries of health.