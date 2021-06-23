COVID-19 situation updates for week 24 (13–19 June 2021)

The coronavirus disease COVID-19 continues to spread at the regional and global levels. As of 19 June 2021, the global cumulative incidence reached 177 493 155 reported cases and 3 849 433 associated deaths with a case fatality ratio (CFR) of 2.2%. Meanwhile, the 22 countries of the Eastern Mediterranean Region (EMR) have reported a total of 10 674 988 cases, which represent about 6% of the global count, with 212 177 associated deaths (CFR 2%). Most countries in the Region are in the community transmission phase.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, the country that has reported the highest number of total cases in the Region is Islamic Republic of Iran (3 086 974 cases; 28.9% of the Region’s total), followed by Iraq (1 283 305; 12%) and Pakistan (948 268; 8.9%). Islamic Republic of Iran also reported the highest number of total associated deaths (82 854; CFR 2.7%) followed by Pakistan (21 977; CFR 2.3%) and Iraq (16 860; CFR 1.3%). The highest CFRs were reported by Yemen (19.7%) followed by Sudan (7.5%), while the lowest CFRs were reported by Qatar (0.26%), United Arab Emirates (0.29%) and Bahrain (0.49%).

During epidemiological week 24, the Region reported an increase in cases of 4.2% when compared to the previous week (199 296 cases compared to 191 264 cases). Similarly, an increase of 1.1% was observed for associated deaths (3456 deaths compared to 3420 deaths).

Afghanistan, Oman and Tunisia reported a relative increase in COVID-19 activity in week 24. The cumulative number of cases increased from 91 458 to 103 902 in Afghanistan (a 13.6% weekly increase), from 233 152 to 246 406 in Oman (a 5.9% weekly increase), and from 368 908 to 382 950 in Tunisia (a 3.8% weekly increase). Afghanistan, Oman and Bahrain had the largest relative increase in deaths.

In terms of testing, a total of 162 850 329 laboratory PCR tests were conducted since the start of the outbreak across the Region including 4 462 831 tests in week 24, which shows a 2.5% increase compared to the previous week when 4 353 662 tests were conducted. The highest number of PCR tests were reported from United Arab Emirates (54.8 million), followed by Islamic Republic of Iran (22.3 million) and Saudi Arabia (20.9 million). The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain are performing the highest rates of testing per capita (5539/1000 and 2878/1000, respectively). The average positivity rate for the Region is 6.6%. WHO recommends a positivity rate of around 3–12% as a general benchmark indicating adequate testing, which was achieved in most countries of the Region.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 vaccination continues across the Region. The total number of doses administered so far in the 22 countries is 86 792 653. Morocco has administered the highest number of doses at 17 763 775, followed Saudi Arabia by at 16 698 504 and United Arab Emirates at 14 512 626. On the other hand, the total number of administrated doses in Sudan is 610 924, in Libya is 351 408, in Yemen is 251 385, in Somalia is 163 978, in Syria is 71 519, and in Djibouti is 21 357.*

Supporting countries in the Region

The regional incident management support team continues to coordinate the response and provide technical support to countries and partners in the Region in the areas of coordination and partnership, surveillance, laboratory capacity, clinical management, infection prevention and control, risk communication and community engagement, points of entry according to the International Health Regulations (2005), research, health systems, and essential health services among others.

For more data from the Region, please visit the COVID-19 dashboard.

*The data on vaccination is obtained from a number of sources including media reports and country websites for ministries of health.