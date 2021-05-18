COVID-19 situation updates for week 19 (9 - 15 May 2021)

The coronavirus disease COVID-19 continues to spread at the regional and global levels. As of 15 May 2021, the global cumulative incidence reached 161 521 975 reported cases and 3 352 188 associated deaths with a case fatality ratio (CFR) of 2.1%. Meanwhile, the 22 countries of the Eastern Mediterranean Region (EMR) have reported a total of 9 651 822 cases, which represent about 6% of the global count, with 193 914 associated deaths (CFR 2%). Most countries in the Region are in the community transmission phase.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, the country that has reported the highest number of total cases in the Region is Islamic Republic of Iran (2 739 875 cases; 28.4% of the Region’s total), followed by Iraq (1 136 917; 11.8%) and Pakistan (877 130; 9.1%). Islamic Republic of Iran also reported the highest number of total associated deaths (76 633; CFR 2.8%) followed by Pakistan (19 543; CFR 2.2%) and Iraq (15 930; CFR 1.4%). The highest CFRs were reported by Yemen (19.7%) followed by Syrian Arab Republic (7.2%), while the lowest CFRs were reported by Qatar (0.2%) followed by United Arab Emirates (0.3%) and Bahrain (0.4%).

During epidemiological week 19, the Region reported a decrease in cases of 23.1% when compared to the previous week (216 431 cases compared to 281 498 cases). Similarly, a decrease of 18.3% was observed for associated deaths (4623 deaths compared to 5656 deaths).

Bahrain, Islamic Republic of Iran, and Egypt reported a relative increase in COVID-19 activity in week 19. The cumulative number of cases increased from 187 905 to 199 093 in Bahrain (a 6% weekly increase), from 2 640 670 to 2 739 875 in Islamic Republic of Iran (a 3.8% weekly increase), and from 236 272 to 244 520 in Egypt (a 3.5% weekly increase). Bahrain, Qatar and Tunisia had the largest relative increase in deaths.

In terms of testing, a total of 140 622 568 laboratory PCR tests were conducted since the start of the outbreak across the Region including 3 538 548 tests in week 19, which shows an 11% decrease compared to the previous week when 3 970 422 tests were conducted. The highest number of PCR tests were reported from United Arab Emirates (46.8 million), followed by Saudi Arabia (17.9 million) and Islamic Republic of Iran (17.9 million). The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain are performing the highest rates of testing per capita (4734/1000 and 2548/1000, respectively). The average positivity rate for the Region is 6.9%. WHO recommends a positivity rate of around 3–12% as a general benchmark indicating adequate testing, which was achieved in most countries of the Region.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 vaccination continues across the Region. The total number of doses administered so far in the 22 countries is 49 367 805. The United Arab Emirates has administered the highest number of doses at 11 450 769, followed by Saudi Arabia at 10 910 826 and Morocco at 10 672 075. On the other hand, the total number of administrated doses in Sudan is 290 500, in Somalia is 123 570, in Libya is 61 212, in Yemen is 18 555, in Djibouti is 13 042, and in Syria is 2500.*

Supporting countries in the Region

The regional incident management support team continues to coordinate the response and provide technical support to countries and partners in the Region in the areas of coordination and partnership, surveillance, laboratory capacity, clinical management, infection prevention and control, risk communication and community engagement, points of entry according to the International Health Regulations (2005), research, health systems, and essential health services among others.