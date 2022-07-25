COVID-19 situation updates for week 17 (24–30 April 2022)

The coronavirus disease COVID-19 continues to spread at the regional and global levels. As of 30 April 2022, the global cumulative incidence reached 511 386 176 reported cases and 6 256 492 associated deaths at a case-fatality ratio (CFR) of 1.22%. Meanwhile, the 22 countries of the Eastern Mediterranean Region (EMR) have reported a total of 21 703 586 cases, representing about 4.24% of the global count, with 342 666 associated deaths (CFR 1.58%). Most countries in the Region are in the community transmission phase.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, the country that has reported the highest number of total cases in the Region is Islamic Republic of Iran (7 221 653 cases; 33.27% of the Region’s total), followed by Iraq (2 325 092; 10.71%) and Jordan (1 695 970; 7.81%). Islamic Republic of Iran also reported the highest number of total COVID-19 associated deaths (141 083; CFR 1.95%) followed by Pakistan (30 369; CFR 1.99%) and Tunisia (28 566; CFR 2.74%). The highest CFRs were reported by Yemen (18.18%) followed by Sudan (7.94%) and Syria (5.64%), while the lowest CFRs were reported by Qatar (0.19%), United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain (0.26% for both).

During epidemiological week 17, the Region reported a decrease in cases by 30% when compared to the previous week (15 616 cases compared to 22 322 cases). A decrease by 22% was also observed for associated deaths (214 deaths in the current week compared to 275 deaths in the previous week).

The weekly number of cases have decreased in all countries of the Region except in Djibouti (increased by 54%) and United Arab Emirates increased by 3%) as compared to the previous week. The number of COVID-19 associated deaths increased by 50% in Saudi Arabia from 8 to 12 deaths as compared to the previous week.*

In terms of testing, a total of 383 995 724 laboratory tests were conducted since the start of the outbreak across the Region including 2 603 492 tests in week 17, which shows a 68% decrease compared to the previous week when 8 228 756 tests were conducted. The highest number of PCR tests were reported from United Arab Emirates (155 925 308), followed by Islamic Republic of Iran (51 116 782) and Saudi Arabia (41 892 775). The average positivity rate for the Region is 5.65%. WHO recommends a positivity rate of around 3% to 12% as a general benchmark indicating adequate testing, which was achieved in most countries of the Region.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 vaccination continues across the Region. The total number of doses administered so far in the 22 countries is 725 977 310. Pakistan has administered the highest number of doses 252 694 715, followed by Islamic Republic of Iran at 148 340 509 and Egypt at 82 017 392. On the other hand, Somalia (2 651 515), Yemen (821 853), and Djibouti (176 908) administrated the lowest number of COVID-19 vaccine doses in the region.**

Supporting countries in the Region

The regional incident management support team continues to coordinate the response and provide technical support to countries and partners in the Region in the areas of coordination and partnership, surveillance, laboratory capacity, clinical management, infection prevention and control, risk communication and community engagement, points of entry according to the International Health Regulations (2005), research, health systems, and essential health services among others.

*Reporting on weekly relative difference instead of cumulative difference to better reflect the extent of the COVID-19 pandemic as we witness a decline in reported cases. This decline could be partially due to the change in the frequency and quality of data being shared by some countries as they moved to reporting through weekly aggregated data.

**The data on vaccination is obtained from a number of sources including media reports and country websites for ministries of health.