COVID-19 situation updates for week 10 (6-12 March 2022)

The coronavirus disease COVID-19 continues to spread at the regional and global levels. As of 12 March 2022, the global cumulative incidence reached 453 971 403 reported cases and 6 034 831 associated deaths with a case-fatality ratio (CFR) of 1.3%. Meanwhile, the 22 countries of the Eastern Mediterranean Region (EMR) have reported a total of 21 443 470 cases, which represent about 5% of the global count, with 338 297 associated deaths (CFR 1.6%). Most countries in the Region are in the community transmission phase.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, the country that has reported the highest number of total cases in the Region is Islamic Republic of Iran (7 119 763 cases; 33.2% of the Region’s total), followed by Iraq (2 312 292; 11.0%) and Jordan (1 680 179; 7.8%). Islamic Republic of Iran also reported the highest number of total associated deaths (138 831; CFR 1.9%) followed by Pakistan (30 307; CFR 2.0%) and Tunisia (28 062; CFR 2.8%). The highest CFRs were reported by Yemen (18%) followed by Sudan (6.4%), while the lowest CFRs were reported by Qatar (0.2%), United Arab Emirates and Bahrain (0.3% for both).

During epidemiological week 10, the Region reported a decrease in cases of 41% when compared to the previous week (134 327 cases compared to 178 535 cases). A decrease of 47% was observed for associated deaths (1724 deaths compared to 3277 deaths).

Tunisia, Bahrain, and Jordan reported the largest relative increase in COVID-19 activity in week 10. The cumulative number of cases increased from 1 005 804 to 1 029 596 in Tunisia (a 2.3% weekly increase), from 525 171 to 536 241 in Bahrain (a 2.1% weekly increase) and from 1 654 677 to 1 680 179 in Jordan (a 1.5% weekly increase). Islamic Republic of Iran, Libya and Qatar had the largest relative increase in deaths.

In terms of testing, a total of 352 079 902 laboratory PCR tests were conducted since the start of the outbreak across the Region including tests 3 972 146 in week 10, which shows a 22% decrease compared to the previous week when 4 862 853 tests were conducted. The highest number of PCR tests were reported from United Arab Emirates (137 million), followed by Islamic Republic of Iran (47.2 million) and Saudi Arabia (40.7 million). The average positivity rate for the Region is 5.8%. WHO recommends a positivity rate of around 3–12% as a general benchmark indicating adequate testing, which was achieved in most countries of the Region.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 vaccination continues across the Region. The total number of doses administered so far in the 22 countries is 675 317 861. Pakistan has administered the highest number of doses at 222 149 377, followed by Islamic Republic of Iran at 144 014 024 and Egypt at 73 649 451. On the other hand, the total number of administrated doses in Sudan is 6 131 070, in Libya is 3 369 226, in Syria is 3 318 087, in Somalia is 2 180 248, in Yemen is 794 792 and in Djibouti is 162 491.*

*The data on vaccination is obtained from a number of sources including media reports and country websites for ministries of health.