COVID-19 response in the Islamic Republic of Iran, September 2021

While Iran had registered over 5.5 million cases and more than 120,000 deaths in September, by the end of the month it was generally agreed that the country had overcame the fifth wave of the pandemic. As of the end of September, over half of Iran’s population had received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, of which some 500,000 were Afghan nationals (refugees and undocumented individuals). High school students became eligible to receive vaccines, with hopes for the reopening of schools. Working closely with the Bureau for Aliens and Foreign Immigrant’s Affairs (BAFIA), UNHCR continued to provide emergency support to the Government of Iran’s COVID-19 response.