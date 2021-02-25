COVID-19 response in the Islamic Republic of Iran, October 2020

THE COVID 19 SITUATION IN IRAN has entered its third wave since October 2020 with over 600 000 cases and almost 35 000 deaths by the end of October In early October, health measures such as movement restrictions and business closures were re established throughout the country Due to COVID 19 coupled with the economic downturn, sustained international humanitarian support is key to facilitate the Government’s efforts to provide inclusive policies towards refugees, including free COVID 19 testing There are currently no indications that refugees are disproportionally infected However, given that refugees often belong to the more vulnerable segments of the population, they may feel the overall impacts more severely, namely on their livelihoods Working closely with the Bureau for Aliens and Foreign Immigrant’s Affairs ( UNHCR CONTINUES TO PROVIDE EMERGENCY SUPPORT TO THE GOVERNMENT OF IRAN s response to the COVID 19 pandemic, but more support is needed.