COVID-19 response in the Islamic Republic of Iran, February 2021

THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN IRAN was on the verge of entering its fourth wave as of February 2021, with over 1.6 million cases and 60,000 deaths by the end of the month. Iran purchased 16.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from COVAX and on 9 February, the country started nationwide vaccination using the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. Health measures, such as movement restrictions and business closures, continued to be implemented throughout the country. Due to COVID-19, coupled with the economic downturn, sustained international humanitarian support is key to facilitate the Government’s efforts to provide inclusive policies towards refugees, including free COVID-19 testing, refugees’ access to vaccination, and the provision of equipment to facilitate remote education amidst school closures. Working closely with the Bureau for Aliens and Foreign Immigrant’s Affairs (BAFIA), UNHCR CONTINUED TO PROVIDE EMERGENCY SUPPORT TO THE GOVERNMENT OF IRAN’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic