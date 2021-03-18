COVID-19 response in the Islamic Republic of Iran, December 2020

THE COVID49 SITUATION IN IRAN was still in its third wave as of December 2020, with over 12 million cases and almost 55,000 deaths by the end of the month However, cases rose at a slower pace, giving cause for cautious optimism. According to the spokesperson of Iran's Coronavirus Taskforce, fatalities from the pandemic have declined by roughly 50% in December, and hospitalizations have dropped by 40%. Health measures,such as movement resUictions and business closures, continued throughout the country. Due to COVID-19, coupled with the economic downturn, sustained international humanitarian support Is key to facilitate the Government's efforts to provide inclusive policies towards refugees, including free COVID-19 testing Working closely with the Bureau for Allensand Foreign Immlgrant'sAffairs(8AFIA ). UNHCR CONTINUED TO PROVIDE EMERGENCY SUPPORT TO THE GOVERNMENTOF IRAN'S response to the COVID-19 pandemic