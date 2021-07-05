COVID-19 response in the Islamic Republic of Iran, April 2021

IRAN went through its fourth COVID-19 wave in April 2021, with over 2.4 million cases and 71,000 deaths by the end of the month. Based on refugees contacting UNHCR directly and information received from the local authorities, it is understood that 2,474 refugees had contracted COVID-19 by the end of April 2021, with 183 deaths reported both in settlements and urban areas. Health measures, such as movement restrictions and business closures, continued to be implemented in some parts of the country. Iran, as one of the self-financing participant countries of the COVAX Facility, received the first batch of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine (700,800 doses) on 5 April. By end April, Iran had inoculated only 0.4% of its population, with many health and essential workers still waiting their turn. Working closely with the Bureau for Aliens and Foreign Immigrant’s Affairs (BAFIA), UNHCR continued to provide emergency support to the Government of Iran’s COVID-19 response.