Coronavirus: Over 2.2 million vaccine doses delivered to Afghan refugees in Iran

Today, over 2.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses arrived in Iran to ensure the protection of Afghan refugees residing in the country.

Following a request for assistance from Iranian authorities, the EU Civil Protection Mechanism has ensured the safe delivery of the vaccines from Spain. The European Commission has coordinated the delivery and finances 75% of the costs for transporting the assistance.

On this occasion, Janez Lenarčič, Commissioner for Crisis Management, said: “*The EU continues to support countries worldwide in their COVID-19 vaccination efforts. Today’s delivery of over 2.2 million vaccines from Spain to Iran has been facilitated via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism and is another solid example of European solidarity. Sharing vaccines globally is the most effective way to end this pandemic and to save lives and I thank Spain for answering this appeal.*”

Additional COVID-19 vaccines from Poland and Sweden are scheduled to arrive in the country over the following days to mark over 6.2 million vaccine doses for the country in total.

Iran has been among the region’s most COVID-19 affected countries and also hosts one of the world’s largest refugee populations, including around 4 million Afghans.

In response to international requests for assistance, the EU Civil Protection Mechanism has coordinated and financed the delivery of more than 37 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from Member States to countries worldwide.