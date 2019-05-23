23 May 2019

China sends relief aid to flood-stricken people in Iran

Report
from Iranian Red Crescent
Published on 22 May 2019 View Original

Tehran, May 22, IRNA- Iran's Red Crescent Society said on Wednesday that Chinese government and Iranian national residing in Austria have sent relief aid to those severely were affected by massive floods in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Chinese government's aid includes 10 portable 100-kw diesel generators, 100 boats, 600 tents and 10,000 life vests, IRCS said.

The Red Crescent Society said diabetes, anti-depression, antibiotics and other pharmaceuticals drugs weighing about 120 kg, donated by Iranian donators in Austria.

Serious flooding has wreaked havoc in parts of Iran claiming lives of many civilians and damaged to the properties of millions.

9218**1430

