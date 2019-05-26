26 May 2019

China, India new Consignments for Flood Victims Arrive in Iran

Report
from Iranian Red Crescent
Published on 20 May 2019 View Original

TEHRAN, 20 May 2019 (IRCS) – The governments of China and India have sent new consignments for the Iranian flood-hit people.

The government of China sent a consignment that contains 70 diesel generators.

The Chinese government had already sent three consignments to Iranian flood victims. The first two consignments included tents and the third consignment contained tents, sewage pumps, loudspeakers and generators.

India’s aid

Furthermore, the Indian government sent a consignment to the flood-affected households.

The consignment entails 11,500 blankets, 3,201 tons of plastic sheets, 1,404 tons of canned beans, five tons of tea, four tons of dehydrated peas, 500 kg of potato flakes, 990 kg of fried onions, 1,500 tents, 5,000 boots, 10 tons of sugar, 10 tons of biscuits, 2.5 tons of canned food, 990 kg of dried garlic and 870 hygiene kits for men, women, kids.

India had already sent a consignment to the flood victims, which included blanket, plastic sheet, tent and canned food.

Nationwide floods in Iran displaced tens of thousands of people and left 78 dead in March and April.

Turkey, Germany, Swiss, Kuwait, Japan, Armenia, Russia, France, Azerbaijan, Oman, South Korea, Georgia, India, Czech, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Austria, China, Slovakia and Malaysia have so far sent in-kind aids to Iran to support the flood-affected people.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has launched an international emergency appeal seeking 5.1 million Swiss francs to expand Red Crescent support to an additional 30,000 families (equivalent to about 150,000 people).

Iranians inside the country have donated RIs.1,580 billion (nearly 38 million US dollars) to the flood-affected people through the Red Crescent bank account and payment code.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.