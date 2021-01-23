Asia and the Pacific - DTM REMAP— Point of Entry Analysis COVID-19 (March- October 2020)

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic at the beginning of the year has affected global and regional mobility, including mobility in the DTM REMAP project countries, through various travel disruptions and restrictions.

To better understand how the pandemic affects global mobility, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) developed an online tool and database to register points of entry, exit and transit - such as airports and land and blue border crossing points - where mobility restrictions and preparedness and response measures are in place. To support these efforts, over a period of six months, the Displacement Tracking Matrix Regional Evidence for Migration Analysis and Policy (DTM REMAP) national teams mapped and gathered data on the locations, statuses and restrictions at Points of Entry (PoE) in the project countries.

The information gathered allows more in-depth analysis to uncover specific trends related to the locations, statuses and restrictions of PoEs in these countries.

During the reporting period, the number of assessed PoEs in the DTM REMAP project countries gradually increased from 155 to 1961 PoEs.

The most common type of PoE reported in October 2020 was land borders (108), followed by airports (63) and blue borders (25). Areas of interest, populations of interest and internal transit points were also assessed but were not taken into account for further analysis in this snapshot.