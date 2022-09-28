Amid Protests in Iran, Secretary-General Urges Security Forces Exercise Utmost Restraint to Avoid Further Escalation

SG/SM/21495

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General has been closely following the ongoing protests in Iran. During their bilateral meeting on 22 September, the Secretary‑General stressed to President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi the need to respect human rights, including freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association.

We are increasingly concerned about reports of rising fatalities, including women and children, related to the protests. The Secretary-General calls on the security forces to refrain from using unnecessary or disproportionate force and appeals to all to exercise utmost restraint to avoid further escalation.

We underline the need for prompt, impartial and effective investigation into Mahsa Amini’s death by an independent competent authority.