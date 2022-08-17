Afghanistan Situation Update - 1 August 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

In late June, a 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck districts in Paktika and Khost provinces, south-eastern Afghanistan. Over 1,000 people are estimated to have been killed, including 250 children, while an additional 3,000 people were injured, among them 600 children. At least 70% of houses in the in the most impacted areas were damaged or destroyed. As part of inter-agency efforts, UNHCR has since assisted 12,700 individuals affected by the earthquake with shelter and non-food item kits (including tents), and dignity kits. In addition, UNHCR delivered nearly 2,000 additional tents to affected areas in the first week of August, which will provide emergency shelter for 14,000 additional people, while also planning the construction of 2,300 earthquake-resilient homes in affected areas. In the reporting period, UNHCR has signed an agreement with the Royal Humanitarian Foundation of Bahrain in support of these efforts, following a senior-level visit of the foundation to Afghanistan in early August.

UNHCR’s broader response in Afghanistan continues. The broader humanitarian situation in Afghanistan remains challenging across the country, with more than half of the population remaining dependent on assistance. This includes many displaced people, who often live-in makeshift settlements under difficult conditions. In response to the humanitarian situation inside the country, UNHCR has reached more than600,000 displaced people in nearly all provinces with essential relief and assistance since the beginning of the year. In addition, some 2.6 million individuals have also benefited from health centres, schools, water systems and other infrastructure that UNHCR has supported in areas prioritised for the return of refugees and IDPs. For UNHCR’s assistance and relief programmes, this assistance in 2022 has included the following:UNHCR first visit to Nuristan province in 15 years. In the reporting period, UNHCR staff undertook a twoday mission to Nuristan Province for the first time since 2007, as the province had been largely inaccessible due to active conflict. The province capital, Parun, is more than eight hours by road from Jalalabad over mountainous terrain in Nangarhar Province, eastern Afghanistan. During the visit, the UNHCR team met with authorities, IDP representatives and partner agencies. The visit highlighted the lack of access to basic services, including potable water, education, health, access roads, and lack of access to viable livelihood opportunities in remote districts and locations. As part of the immediate response, UNHCR started the distribution of tents and CRIs to the most vulnerable IDPs, while also assessing the further potential for scaling up further through an area-based approach in the two new PARR locations.