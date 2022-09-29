Afghanistan Situation Response in Iran - As of 31 August 2022

Over 822,546 persons have been internally displaced in Afghanistan since the start of 2021, of which 20 per cent are women and 60 per cent are children.

Approximately 170,000 have now returned to their previous places of residence, as the security situation improves. According to evolving estimates by the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, between 500,000 and 1.5 million Afghans came to Iran in 2021.

Arrivals have continued during 2022 due to the volatile security situation and deterioration of the human rights and socioeconomic situation in Afghanistan. 50,400 Afghans, who arrived in Iran from 1 January 2021 to 31 August 2022, approached UNHCR requesting assistance and protection. The 2022 Refugee Response Plan (RRP) for the Afghanistan situation, estimates that 274,000 of the newly arrived asylum seekers, including those who have arrived in 2021, will remain in Iran by end of 2022.