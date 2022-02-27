Afghanistan situation: Emergency preparedness and response in Iran, 9 - 21 February 2022

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

710,039 people have been internally displaced in Afghanistan since the start of 2021, of which 21% are women and 59% are children.

According to evolving estimates by the Government of Iran, approx. 500,000 Afghans have arrived in Iran in 2021.

Borders remain officially closed for asylum-seekers. The requirements of valid visas and passports are still being strictly applied and tighter border control measures are being enforced at unofficial border crossing points. 33,456 Afghans who arrived in Iran from 1 January 2021 to 17 February 2022 have approached UNHCR requesting assistance and protection.

The Government of Iran continues to systematically return Afghans in large numbers, despite UNHCR’s non-return advisory. Last week, UNHCR in Afghanistan witnessed several hundred Afghans being returned at the border crossing point of Islam Qala.

POLITICAL, SECURITY & HUMANITARIAN SITUATION IN AFGHANISTAN