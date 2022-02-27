Iran + 2 more
Afghanistan situation: Emergency preparedness and response in Iran, 9 - 21 February 2022
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
710,039 people have been internally displaced in Afghanistan since the start of 2021, of which 21% are women and 59% are children.
According to evolving estimates by the Government of Iran, approx. 500,000 Afghans have arrived in Iran in 2021.
Borders remain officially closed for asylum-seekers. The requirements of valid visas and passports are still being strictly applied and tighter border control measures are being enforced at unofficial border crossing points. 33,456 Afghans who arrived in Iran from 1 January 2021 to 17 February 2022 have approached UNHCR requesting assistance and protection.
The Government of Iran continues to systematically return Afghans in large numbers, despite UNHCR’s non-return advisory. Last week, UNHCR in Afghanistan witnessed several hundred Afghans being returned at the border crossing point of Islam Qala.
POLITICAL, SECURITY & HUMANITARIAN SITUATION IN AFGHANISTAN
On 17 February 2022, WFP reported that hunger continues to rise in Afghanistan and that 95% of the population does not have enough to eat (WFP Food Security Update). It was reported that with each passing month, new waves of people are turning to drastic measures to feed their families:
- Two-thirds of the population are now resorting to crisis coping strategies, such as consuming less preferred food, limiting portion sizes or borrowing food – a staggering 8% increase from the previous month and a six-fold increase since 15 August.
- 66% of parents are increasingly restricting their own meals so their children can eat.
- 81% of income-earning households experienced a significant decrease in income in January and 18% of households earned no income at all in January.
On 8 February 2022, Ugochi Daniels, the International Organization for Migration’s (IOM) Deputy Director-General for Operations, stated that “the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan is intensifying humanitarian needs and increasing displacement risks both inside the country, as well as across borders to countries in the region” (UN News). IOM stated that the trend of Afghans crossing the border into Iran and Pakistan is likely to continue in the coming months. It warned that as needs continue to grow, failure to sustain and improve access to essential services, restore livelihoods, and effectively address the vulnerabilities of populations affected by the crisis, will cause a surge in displacement and migration. It concluded that without the funding to support a response – encompassing rapid humanitarian action and mid- to longer-term development planning – economic and social conditions in Afghanistan will continue to spiral downwards.
Approximately 170,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) have now returned to their previous places of residence, as the security situation begins to somewhat stabilize across the country. 70% of IDP returnees have done so to the southern and north-eastern regions. Throughout Afghanistan, UNHCR and partners continue to undertake community projects in priority areas of return. This is to improve the reintegration of displaced people and to stabilize communities. Since the start of 2021, this includes a joint UNHCR and UNDP cash-for-work project, which has provided income for nearly 600 refugee returnees, IDPs and members of the host community in Kahdistan, Injil, Herat.
On 20 February 2022, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stated at the Munich Security Conference that the risks of terrorism spill-over out of Afghanistan show how adept terrorists are at exploiting power vacuums and subverting fragile states (ANI New Agency). “Without determined action, the severe economic contraction, rising unemployment, and escalating humanitarian crisis will fuel despair and breed extremism,” he warned. On 16 February 2022, Mr. Guterres told the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) – a Eurasian regional group comprising Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, the Russian Federation and Tajikistan – that due to the worsening situation in Afghanistan, terrorism remains a constant threat to the security of the region and the entire world (UN News). He said that regional and inter-regional cooperation, as well as cross-border law enforcement and judicial cooperation, are essential elements in the global response. He spotlighted closer cooperation between the UN and regional organizations – including the CSTO – as critical to defusing these evolving threats, preventing spill-over, promoting stability and ultimately save lives. “We are determined to strengthen this work together,” he stressed, adding that the UN is counting on support from its regional partners to achieve those goals.
The UK will co-host an upcoming United Nations virtual pledging summit to help address the growing humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan, which aims to raise the $4.4 billion the UN needs to address the growing humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan (Gov UK). The UK has committed £286 million to support Afghans in the last year. UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said “the conference is a critical moment for the international community to step up support in an effort to stop the growing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. The scale of need is unparalleled, and consequences of inaction will be devastating.” Martin Griffiths, the UN’s Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, added that “we are very grateful to the UK for co-hosting this important event to mobilize international support for the humanitarian needs of Afghanistan. We welcome donors from around the globe to join together to save the lives and futures of Afghans. Every day of delay means more misery for the Afghan people. They need a lifeline.”