Afghanistan situation: Emergency preparedness and response in Iran, 8 February 2022

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

702,724 people have been internally displaced in Afghanistan since the start of 2021, of which 21% are women and 59% are children.

According to evolving estimates by the Government of Iran, approx. 500,000 Afghans have arrived in Iran in 2021.

Borders remain officially closed for asylumseekers. The requirements of valid visas and passports are still being strictly applied and tighter border control measures are being enforced at unofficial border crossing points. 32,198 Afghans who arrived in Iran from 1 January 2021 to 4 February 2022 have approached UNHCR requesting assistance and protection.

UNHCR border monitoring reports indicate a meaningful decline in the number of undocumented inflows into Iran through the unofficial crossing points near Islam Qala since the Iranian Consulate in Herat restarted issuing tourist visa.

POLITICAL, SECURITY & HUMANITARIAN SITUATION IN AFGHANISTAN

OHCHR, the UN Human Rights Office, has said it is very alarmed over the disappearance of six people who were abducted in Kabul, in connection with recent women’s rights protests. “We are gravely concerned for their well-being and safety”, said Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for the High Commissioner for Human Rights. Despite the de facto authorities’ announcement on Saturday of an investigation into the disappearance two weeks ago of these individuals, “there is still no confirmed information on their whereabouts”, she added. In the early evening of 19 January, Parwana Ibrahim Khil and her brother-in-law were abducted while travelling in Kabul. Later that same evening, Tamana Paryani and her three sisters were taken from a house in the city. On 16 January, both Ms. Khil and Ms. Paryani had taken part in peaceful demonstrations calling for the rights of women to be respected by the Taliban, who swept back into power last August. Since then, there have been reports coming in of house searches of other women who participated in protests.

On 3 February 2022, the 29th report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team of the United Nations Security Council was made public. The report states that Afghanistan has the potential to become a safe haven and a potential magnet for Al-Qaida and a number of terror groups with ties to the Central Asia region and beyond (UNdocs). While the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant – Khorasan (ISIL-K) controls limited territory, it has demonstrated a continuing ability to mount sophisticated attacks, adding to the complexity of the security situation in Afghanistan. The Taliban views ISIL-K as its primary threat, as the group aims to position itself as the chief rejectionist force in Afghanistan. Despite this and the Doha agreement of February 2020, in which the Taliban committed itself to preventing any international terrorist threat emanating from Afghanistan, there are no recent signs that they have taken steps to limit the activities of foreign terrorist fighters in the country. However, there has been no reports of significant new movements of foreign terrorist fighters to Afghanistan despite reports that Bin Laden’s son, Abdallah, visited Afghanistan in October for meetings with the Taliban.

On 28 January 2022, in a recent phone call with the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, stressed the need for paying special attention to the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and the situation of refugees (IRNA). Two days before, on January 26 202, Mr. Guterres had praised Iran’s generosity in hosting millions of Afghans in need for decades (TehranTimes). He noted that the global community needs to put their hands on the “wheel of progress,” provide resources, and prevent Afghanistan from spiralling any further.

On 5 February 2022, Deputy Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Abdul Salam Hanafi, met with UN officials in Kabul. The spokesperson of the IEA Inamullah Samangani said in a series of Twitter posts that Abdul Salaam Hanafi also met with the UN Deputy Coordinator of Humanitarian Assistance and his delegation in the office of Prime Minister. Abdul Salaam Hanafi has added that the IEA is obliged to provide facilities to the UN personnel across Afghanistan and provide them with security.