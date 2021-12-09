Afghanistan situation: Emergency preparedness and response in Iran, 8 December 2021

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Afghans continue to make their way to Iran informally through unofficial borders. UNHCR is aware of 24,691 Afghans who arrived in Iran from 1 January to 5 December, though the numbers are much higher.

POLITICAL, SECURITY & HUMANITARIAN SITUATION IN AFGHANISTAN

On 8 December, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, warned of a surge of Afghan refugees amid fears of economic collapse in Afghanistan. The High Commissioner called for urgent economic aid as these factors may be a source of an “implosion that will cause an inflow of people inside the country for sure but at that point also outside of the country in quest of better conditions of life", Grandi said. He also stated that he will be conducting a visit to Iran this month to undertake discussions with the Iranian authorities regarding the current Afghan situation.

The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan continues to deteriorate affecting millions of Afghans, including women and children. On 3 December, UNHCR appealed for support amid acute and rising humanitarian needs for 3.5 million displaced Afghans inside the country. UNHCR warned that the crisis is escalating daily in Afghanistan, with hunger in the country reaching unprecedented levels. Nearly 23 million people – 55 per cent of the population – are facing extreme levels of hunger, and nearly 9 million are at risk of famine. UNHCR has launched a global fundraising winter campaign to help ease the burden for forcibly displaced families amid the most life-threatening months of the year, in Afghanistan and other countries across the world.

On 26 November, OCHA reported that more than 9,800 households and 7,100 key informants were interviewed in Afghanistan, in coordination with REACH, to shed light on the rising needs in Afghanistan. Assessment findings confirmed that the country now faces a rapidly worsening humanitarian crisis affecting ever-greater numbers in the population. OCHA stated that the widespread loss of income, cash shortages, exhausted coping strategies, and rising food costs, coupled with a halt to development assistance, and public services on the brink of collapse, has further exacerbated existing socio-economic vulnerability, manifesting in critical levels of sectoral humanitarian needs.

On 3 December, the European Asylum Support Office (EASO) reported that Afghans submitted more than 17,000 asylum applications in the European Union (EU+), including 27 Member States, in addition to Norway and Switzerland. EASO stated that the trend in Afghan applications “not only continued but accelerated”, with applications by Afghans increasing by a considerable 72% - from about 10,000 in August to 17,300 in September 2021. This increase partly reflected the evacuations that followed the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August.

On 30 November, Human Rights Watch (HRW) reported that the Taliban in Afghanistan have “summarily executed or forcibly disappeared” more than 100 former police and intelligence officers in four provinces since their takeover, despite their promise of amnesty for former governmental personnel.