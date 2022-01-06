Iran + 1 more
Afghanistan situation: Emergency preparedness and response in Iran, 6 January 2021
Attachments
POLITICAL, SECURITY & HUMANITARIAN SITUATION IN AFGHANISTAN
The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan remains highly concerning, particularly for vulnerable groups such as children. On 22 December, UNICEF reported that children across Afghanistan are increasingly exposed to diseases and illnesses due to the deadly combination of rising malnutrition, an unprecedented food crisis, drought, disruptions to vital health and nutrition centres, lack of access to and poor quality of water and sanitation services, and crippling winter weather. UNICEF stated that, as the humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate in Afghanistan, outbreaks of life-threatening diseases are putting children’s lives at risk. More than 66,000 cases of measles have been reported in children so far in 2021. Additionally, 25-30% of deaths in children below the age of five were reportedly due to respiratory tract infections, with 90% of these deaths caused by pneumonia.
UNHCR continues to scale up its humanitarian assistance to respond to the needs of vulnerable internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Afghanistan. Recently, UNHCR provided insultation kits and multipurpose cash assistance to displaced families in Afghanistan, to help them meet their immediate needs in a dignified manner, particularly in time of the harsh winter season.
With social conditions in Afghanistan limiting the freedom of women’s rights, UNHCR and UN Women signed a letter of intent last month, committing to strengthening their partnership to protect the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan.