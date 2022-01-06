Afghanistan situation: Emergency preparedness and response in Iran, 6 January 2021

The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan remains highly concerning, particularly for vulnerable groups such as children. On 22 December, UNICEF reported that children across Afghanistan are increasingly exposed to diseases and illnesses due to the deadly combination of rising malnutrition, an unprecedented food crisis, drought, disruptions to vital health and nutrition centres, lack of access to and poor quality of water and sanitation services, and crippling winter weather. UNICEF stated that, as the humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate in Afghanistan, outbreaks of life-threatening diseases are putting children’s lives at risk. More than 66,000 cases of measles have been reported in children so far in 2021. Additionally, 25-30% of deaths in children below the age of five were reportedly due to respiratory tract infections, with 90% of these deaths caused by pneumonia.