Afghanistan situation: Emergency preparedness and response in Iran, 30 December 2021

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

690,248 people have been internally displaced in Afghanistan in 2021, of which 15% are families, 21% are women and 59% are children.

According to preliminary estimates by the Government of Iran, up to 500,000 Afghans have arrived in Iran in 2021.

As borders remain officially closed for asylum-seekers, Afghans continue to make their way to Iran informally through unofficial border crossing points. UNHCR is aware of 26,244 Afghans who arrived in Iran from 1 January to 18 December, though the numbers are understood to be much higher.

POLITICAL, SECURITY & HUMANITARIAN SITUATION IN AFGHANISTAN